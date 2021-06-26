Yvie Burnett: A warm Glasgow welcome with old friends

A few weeks ago I told you about a slimming regime I was on in preparation for a party in Glasgow.

Well so much for any weight loss before the event; somehow it didn’t happen.

I needn’t have worried though because my friends had also gained a few lockdown pounds and felt the same. We just comforted each other with a socially distanced “you look the same as ever to me” and a few glasses of champagne to make us forget about it.

Of course the party was very small and half outdoors due to Covid rules, but the weather in Glasgow was so lovely that it felt almost balmy and the 10.30pm curfew at the moment suited me just fine.

It was so lovely to see close friends after almost two years. One of whom had been very seriously ill with Covid way back in March 2020.

It’s tiring going out after not going anywhere at all except your sofa, so 10.30pm was a late night for us.

In fact, the whole weekend was pretty exhausting, and it took us days to recover.

The flight was packed, and there were people with masks half on or not on at all, which was just a bit stressful.

The rules are so confusing. In the airport they have announcements saying to stay socially distanced from everyone, and then on the plane they pack you in like sardines.

© Supplied by Yvie Burnett

Sleeping in your own bed

Not sleeping in my own bed and living out of a suitcase used to be a weekly occurrence for me but now it’s rare and I can’t see the attraction anymore. We were in a nice hotel but even so, we were both relieved to get home.

Everyone seems to be desperate to spend some time away, but be careful what you wish for. Maybe we have forgotten just how much energy is needed to organise a trip. I’m not in any rush to go anywhere else anytime soon, although it really was lovely to spend some time with friends.

I totally understand, though, for those of you who have been working full-time through the last few months, a getaway would be lovely and I hope you manage to escape for a while, just allow for plenty of sleep when your get back.

We, of course, were in Glasgow when the England v Scotland match was on, so Gordon was a bit outnumbered with the cheering, but I think a draw was the perfect result. We stood on the official welcome mat at Glasgow Airport when we arrived, full of hope that this was Scotland’s year.

However, it wasn’t to be, and the match with Croatia was of course disappointing, but the team really have done us proud.

Scots in fine voice

I was asked on to STV news before the Croatia match, to give my opinion on the Scottish supporters’ singing abilities. Of course I think the Scots are up there among the most passionate fans in the world. The singing is always hopeful and supportive whatever the result, and loyal fans singing their hearts out must help the players give that little bit extra a push.

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, which has become the latest fan anthem, could be heard all over the streets of Glasgow for the whole weekend.

We are always in it together, fans, players and the whole of the Scottish nation.

We live to dream another day.

Back to work

Work has been exciting this week. I’ve been working on a Christmas film. I don’t know how much I can say about it at the moment but I will be sharing the details with you when I can.

© Shutterstock / Shyntartanya

Obviously, what I can say, is that there is music and singing in it or they wouldn’t be needing me!

We are just at the rehearsal stage at the moment so I haven’t been on set yet with Christmas lights and trees. But I now have a new Christmas song stuck in my head, which is a bit odd in June.

It got me thinking that there must be so many companies preparing their Christmas stock at the moment and it must be hard to get in the mood. Everything from Christmas adverts to mince pie packaging and Christmas albums.

In fact for some people who have to work on Christmas all year, do they really feel in the mood when it comes to celebrating it in their own home?

Apologies for mentioning the C word so early in the year. I may as well also tell you that there are 182 shopping days left!

Have a good week,

Yvie x