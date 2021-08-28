Yvie Burnett: I think I’m addicted to eBay!

I’ve discovered eBay!

This may be very bad news as I have made two purchases this week already.

To be fair I’ve sold some things on eBay before, but I had never bought anything until now.

I blame the train journey home from Aberdeen for my most recent addiction.

After eating, reading, working, eating some more and scrolling through Instagram, I decided to look at how much I could get for some things I was looking to clear out of my wardrobe.

Oh my goodness, once you open up eBay or Vinted or the like, it’s a vast world of temptation.

Of course, people who are experienced at selling are very clever on there. They make things look like such a bargain that it attracts a lot of interest.

For example, they put a pair of designer shoes on at a very low price. You look at them and think oh that’s so cheap – but so do 100 other people, and before you know it you are bidding just a few more pounds until you get an email saying you have won the item.

It might still be a bargain, but not quite the fiver it’s started out at.

I’m quite pleased with my purchases though. I managed to get them without increasing my price.

The first one was done from the train. I saw a very posh pair of shoes for £4.99.

They looked in great condition and I thought OK, I will probably be outbid, but I will have a go. It’s only a fiver.

Two days later back at home I had forgotten all about them until I got that congratulations email.

I’m very chuffed with my £4.99 shoes but I haven’t seen them yet, so let’s see if it’s too good to be true! I will let you know.

My other purchase was a lot dearer and more of a risk, but I’ve already picked it up and it’s fabulous.

I needed a little console table for the hall. I found one, originally costing £350, on sale for £40.

Now was it going to be falling apart or badly chipped, or was it worth the risk, especially since it was a real marble top?

Having again got my congratulations email, I sent Gordon off on a trip to pick it up and OK, so it has a couple of scratches at the very bottom, but you can only see them if you look closely, and the marble top is perfect.

The problem is I’ve been lucky so far, so I had better not get too cocky and trust everything I see, but so far so good.

I know I’m ridiculously late to the game and most of you will have been buying on eBay for years, but I’m making up for lost time.

Now I have a confession. Yet again I’ve been watching Love Island.

Every year I think what a load of rubbish for the first week or so, and then I get hooked.

This year was actually even worse than usual, but somehow at 9pm every night I found myself on the sofa with my cup of tea turning it on.

The most eye-opening discovery of this year, or maybe I should say eye-popping, is that there is a new fashion in bikinis. Now don’t get me wrong, I have no intention of following this fashion. I think it is not meant for ladies of a certain age.

So how can I describe this new design. Well basically you have a tiny triangle of a bikini top much smaller than fits you and then you “hoick” it up so that you have a lot of what is known in the fashion business as “underboob”.

Now I’m happy for people to dress as scantily as they like – if you have got it, flaunt it, as they say – but this just looks like the bikini has shrunk in the wash.

Some things should go out of fashion before they become popular, and this is most definitely one of those.

I’ve watched these girls defy gravity with these tiny bits of fabric for a few weeks now and I still can’t work out how they stay in place.

I have a feeling that once people purchase these after seeing them on these gorgeous girls they will be putting them straight on eBay.

If any of you are looking for triangular bunting to hang up in your garden, its going to be going cheap!

Have a good week,

Yvie x