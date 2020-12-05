Review: Honda CR-V hybrid one of very best on market

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

If the politicians are to be believed, we have to face the fact that in just nine years’ time, we won’t be able to buy a new petrol or diesel-powered car.

It’s a tough target the UK Government has set and we’ll find out in due course whether it is just too ambitious.

What the policy does mean is that we should all be thinking seriously about the alternatives, and while the powers-that-be want us to all get behind the wheel of electric vehicles, there is – and will be for some time – the big question of whether the charging infrastructure will be in place to support the changeover.

The safer option is the halfway house of a hybrid, combining a petrol engine with an electric motor, so you can be clean and efficient but still have the back-up of a combustion engine if the electrical charge runs out.

The best version of that to my mind is a plug-in where you can charge it up overnight at home or at the office during working hours from a three-pin socket and have to call on only a teaspoonful of fuel if you stray over the electric range.

But with all the hybrids there’s so much choice available from most of the major manufacturers, but one of my favourites is the latest from Honda, the first hybrid version of its global best-selling SUV, the CR-V.

While I was still allowed to venture forth I clocked up 800 miles around Scotland including country roads on the Moray coast and loved every minute. It was comfortable, agile and totally capable, even over the demanding Cairn O’ Mount and Lecht, and the spectacular A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul.

I had to keep reminding myself that this was a super-efficient piece of kit, because at no time did it feel under-powered or struggling with the task I put in front of it.

The hybrid system uses intelligent Multi Mode Drive technology combining two electric motors, a two-litre petrol engine, lithium-ion battery and a fixed-gear CVT transmission, and I loved its refinement and efficiency which gave me 54 miles for every gallon of fuel, assisted and replaced by electric power whenever possible.

The test car was a front-wheel-drive version, but a four-wheel-drive variant is also available.

The transmission is delightful as the CVT transfers the power to the driving wheels without any gear changes, and coupled with the smooth and quiet electric motor push away from start, leads to a lovely carefree drive.

The torque from the electric motor is surprising and gives loads of response from low revs, so it’s perky for most of the time and peaceful at lower speeds.

The controls are dead simple with central buttons for the transmission. Press the big “D” one to go forward, “R” to go back and “P” when at a stop. Alongside, there are three other buttons – you can select the “Eco” setting where the car switches automatically between petrol and electric power, “EV” for electric-only and “Sport” for a more lively response.

The system uses regenerative braking to top up the battery and through paddles on the steering column you boost the return by increasing engine braking and reducing the need to use the middle pedal.

Very quickly you get into the way of watching the generation display and adjusting your driving to see the battery reserves increase for use later. I reckon this CR-V – which stands for Comfortable Runabout Vehicle – is one of the very best hybrids on the market.

The model has been around for 25 years and the latest look is much more significant than what went before.

It has a familiar silhouette but longer wheelbase and wider wheel arches to look more muscular and athletic. There are also more advanced aerodynamics, helped by an active shutter grille which closes for better efficiency but opens when needed for cooling.

It’s an impressive car and practical, too, with a huge boot, stacks of room in the rear seats for passengers and the quality of the finish inside is first class.

This was one car I really regretted having to hand back. There are plenty of alternatives, but I’d say that if you were thinking of going green, you can do a lot worse than this clean, capable and comfortable runabout.

