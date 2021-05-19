Andrew Martin: track star training at Knockhill offers thrills for speed fans

Your schooldays, I was once told, are the happiest days of your life. And for me they were. It was one big social; the 6th year common room, school play, a morning of motor maintenance on a Monday and taking a leading role in Oklahoma! Sadly, the academic bit did not play that well. Maths, Chemistry, and Physics “Highers” were all flunked. I did pass my ordinary grade mental Arithmetic, which is a bit of an oxymoron, as that year we were allowed to use a calculator.

Now, 35 years later I’ve been sent back to school. Racing school. And this time I need to apply myself.

© Supplied by Andrew Martin

Abiding by the government guidelines and as soon as lockdown eased, I was off to Fife for my (much needed) training and development at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Well, they are Scotland’s National Motorsport Centre, offering both the Motorsport UK approved course for tarmac Racing (ARDS) and Rally Driving (BARS).

On successful completion of this half day of training, attendees can be in possession of an Interclub Competition Licence. So, if anyone can teach this past flunking student, these guys can. They are Scotland’s only accredited International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Motorsport UK approved venue.

Knockhill a vital part of the racing community

Chatting with Stuart Gray, Events and Marketing Director at Knockhill, I learn about the love for the circuit. Porsche, for example, chose Knockhill for their world launch of the Cayman GT4, and with 175 thousand annual visitors to the circuit, this piece of tarmac is important to the Scottish economy as well as the social fabric of the racing community.

As I get caught up watching the theatre of a red Ferrari lapping in front of us, Stuart reminds me that the driving days are bought as serious team building events. These sessions are geared to developing those who are not naturally at home in a classroom nor the outward-bound environment.

Before handing me over to Andrew and Ian, my two driving instructors, Stuart gave me good advice. Be a good pupil and listen to instruction, that is the way to improve. Students who think they are great drivers get a lot less out of the training.

© Supplied by Andrew Martin

First, I was into a red Honda Civic Type R, a standard road car used as the first stage of any Knockhill session. My learning started as a passenger with Andrew driving a few laps; showing me the right and wrong ways round. Then we swapped seats and I was out on track. Don’t laugh, but I think I indicated right when joining the fast bit from the pit lane.

The first session was all about the turning points, and here I was aided by cones placed at the side of the track. The instruction was to get up on the kerbs, which looked like pavements, and seemed counterintuitive, but when explained it made sense. Got it. Next, I had to learn the braking points on the track.

Fast laps in the Honda

Aided by red signs on the verges with BRAKE on them. Almost got it. The Honda suited me, the old-style gear lever being rowed along via a third pedal is instinctive to use. It was rewarding using a light touch to allow the hot hatch to fly around the circuit.

Next up, I was allowed to progress to Knockhill’s newly arrived Aston Martin Vantage. I was able to impress as I know how to start and operate these as road cars. But it all unpicked after that. On track it felt more cumbersome to pilot, my steering wasn’t as good, and I felt less confident. I was so busy when driving both cars I had no time to look at any gauges, so I’ve no idea what speeds or even revs I was pulling, but I felt I was lapping faster in the Honda.

© Supplied by Andrew Martin

I enjoyed my learning experience. Both instructors were calm, knowledgeable and good-humoured teachers. I learnt I was quite good in the Honda, as I got the feel of the car and could make it move effortlessly fast. I was rubbish in the Aston Martin Vantage. Great car, I just couldn’t make it work under me.

In both cars and both sessions I had to work hard. Not that physically hard: no, I had to actively listen and apply the theory to racing practice. It was like remembering differential calculus theory and then using it to get the right answer.

An exhilarating experience

Can I be honest? It’s another compensatory “O” grade for me. I’m not going to be a racing driver. I’m not fast enough. I was slowing down too soon into corners, well before the BRAKE signs, and although I can clip the apexes and balance a car nicely, I’m just not brutal enough on the pedals.

Being at Knockhill is exciting. Learning to drive fast is about developing a whole new skill set. Yes, it’s exhilarating to watch and be part of, but in the car it’s hard work. Don’t take my work for it though, go back to school yourself.