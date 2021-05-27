Enterprise poised for Scottish EV rental boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has unveiled 30 new electric Renault ZOE as part of its rental fleet in Scotland.

They will offer more zero-emission transport options for businesses and local residents needing to drive as Scotland emerges from lockdown. The vehicles will be located at Enterprise Rent-A-Car branches in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

They are part of the company’s wider investment in offering sustainable motoring options in Scotland and across the UK, and come as the country braces for a staycation boom and arriving holiday makers looking for cleaner transport options.

Enterprise already offers a range of low emission vehicles and is rolling out a number of fully electric vans, and working with Toyota to trial hydrogen cars with selected corporate customers.

Police Scotland is one of a number of organisations renting the new Enterprise Renault ZOE fleet. It is a fully electric vehicle, with a 52-kWh capacity with up to 245 miles of range.

Growing demand fuels EV rental fleet boost

Enterprise has seen a growing support for its electric vehicle fleet, both rental and car club, across the UK.

General manager for Enterprise Scotland Diane Mulholland said: “We see rental as a way of facilitating change because it enables people to try out zero-emission electric vehicles for a short period of time.

“We will be using our new ZOE fleet to ensure our employees are familiar with EV technology and act as experts to help customers understand the benefits of these vehicles and overcome any concerns they may have.

“We are planning to encourage all our customers to try EVs. That means replacement customers who get a car from their insurance company when their vehicle is being repaired will have an EV option, as well as our business and leisure customers as lockdown eases.”

Enterprise introduced its Complete Clean Pledge in 2020, which is an industry leading initiative that demonstrates the company’s commitment to excellent customer service and maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness. All Enterprise vehicles are thoroughly cleaned between each rental with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points.