Jenson Button-backed Radford reveals Project 62

It’s clear that heritage vehicles have made a big comeback this year, with Aston Martin and Jaguar showcasing DB5s and DB4 Zagatos, and C-Types.

Now revived coachbuilding brand Radford has now got in on the action and revealed its first model, codenamed Project 62. Based on the Lotus type 62 1960s racer, the project is backed by Formula 1 star Jenson Button and TV presenter Ant Anstead who worked with car designer Mark Stubbs and lawyer Roger Behle on the Radford revival, announcing the project earlier this year.

© Supplied by Radford

Radford will build 62 examples of the new Lotus , each bespoke to its owner’s requirements, with Button tasked with fine-tuning the car on the test track.

“Created using Lotus technologies”, Project 62 has a sleek, low sports car design that is inspired by the classic Lotus 62. Inside, the two-door coupe will have a luxurious design with high quality materials.

No details about the mechanical details of the car have yet been revealed, and Radford have not confirmed if drivetrains from the Elise, Exige or Evora will be used. However, the firm says it will be “a true driver’s car”.

© Supplied by Radford

Button said: “For me, a key purpose of Radford is to celebrate iconic automotive moments by bringing them back to life for a new, modern audience.

“Our first car, Project 62, embodies that ethos to a tee. As a British car lover I am excited that Radford has the honour of working alongside Lotus to pay homage to the truly stunning original Type 62 from 1969.

“With the dynamic development of our car already well underway, we are working hard to ensure we do this car justice, and I can’t wait to put it through its paces on the Radford Track before inviting today’s Project 62 owners to come and do the same.”

Radford is accepting applications from prospective customers now and says all owners will be invited to attend an exclusive track event with Button, who will explain to owners how to get the most out of their cars on track.

The firm says it will reveal full details of the car later in 2021, but is already accepting deposits.

Radford, a British coachbuilder, and Lotus were both established in the 1940s. Founder Harold Radford based some of the first cars on contemporary Bentleys and Rolls-Royces. The company also turned some Aston Martins into shooting brakes but it is best known for its modified 1960s Mini – owned by all four members of the Beatles.