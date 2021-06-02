Raise the roof this summer with the best budget convertibles

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fancy some of that summer wind-in-your-hair experience but don’t want to break the bank? Well, the budget convertibles to get your hands on this summer could be more affordable than you think, says Jack Evans.

June is here and that means, hopefully, some warmer weather is on the way. Certainly, with the longer days and balmier evenings, it’s a great opportunity to make the most of your day, get out on the open roads and explore the countryside – and what better way to do it than with a convertible?

But more often that not, these drop-tops are accompanied by a chunky price – particularly newer models. Trading on that Mediterranean lifestyle, the price tags are prohibitive and usually the reserve of the more well-heeled convertible buyer.

But there are some great budget options out there. You might not go home with a Jaguar F-Type SVR convertible but you will get a roof that comes down and a great driving experience. We’ve picked out some of the best budget convertibles, ensuring you can get that summer feeling of freedom without taking out a second mortgage to make it happen.

Daihatsu Copen

© Supplied by Press Association

It might look like a child’s toy but, believe us, the Daihatsu Copen is very much the fully-fledged convertible. It’s powered by a dinky little 1.3-litre petrol engine, mind you, which will get you from 0-60mph in 9.3 seconds. Sure, it’s not lightning pace, but it’s brisk enough to keep things interesting.

It actually qualified as a Japanese kei-car due to its impressively compact proportions, but it’s got an equally miniature price on the used market too.

It punches above its weight in appearance and cost, and if you look hard enough, examples can be found for as little as £2,200 – not bad for a convertible with a metal folding hardtop.

Nissan Figaro

© Supplied by Jakob Ebrey

Fancy a more retro take on the convertible theme? Step forward the Nissan Figaro. It’s based on the humble Micra, but is far more than its rather ordinary underpinnings would lead you to believe.

Of course, there is that beautifully retro exterior, but the interior is equally classic to look at, with a vintage-style Bakelite-style dashboard and a nice slim steering wheel common in older vehicles.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine it’s both surprisingly brisk and frugal, while decent examples can be found for around £5,000.

Mazda MX-5

© Supplied by Simon Jessop

It’s hard to do a list of convertibles without mentioning Mazda’s ever-popular MX-5. A stylish choice, throughout its many generations the MX-5 has come to stand for low-cost yet exciting motoring wrapped up in a package which offers clean and classic lines, and reliability to boot.

We’d opt for the second-generation MX-5 – officially known as NB – as it’s cheap enough to be had on a budget but still features some creature comforts. They’re great value, too, with decent examples costing from around £1,500.

Mini Convertible

© Supplied by Press Association

Mini’s Convertible is another drop-top that trades on its retro stylings. The first-generation convertible is a great buy at the moment, offering an elegant interior with a range of punchy engines to choose from.

You could even opt for a Cooper S variant, which packs a supercharged 1.6-litre engine and a range of sporty touches for the more discerning second hand car buyer.

Despite this prestige, used examples are plentiful and, as a result, don’t cost the earth for the frugal buyer. In fact, if you’re not too worried about mileage, you could net one for as little as £1,200.

BMW Z3

© Supplied by Press Association

The Z3 has gone down as one of BMW’s most popular roadsters. Reliability and good looks aside, it combines the driver involvement that the brand is known for with a classic exterior and interior design. It’s little wonder, therefore, that the the Z3 proved to be such a hit with buyers.

And because of that success, the used market is awash with them. As long as you make sure to check service history certificates and the wheel arches for rust, there’s little reason why a Z3 can’t prove to be a hassle-free, low-cost drop-top. Expect to pay around the £1,600 mark for a good example.

Peugeot 206cc

© Supplied by Press Association

Peugeot’s regular 206 was, much like other cars on this list, a real success. Arriving on the market as yet another low-cost yet good-to-drive hatchback from a firm well-known for creating just such a vehicle, it was only logical that Peugeot produce a drop-top version. That turned out to be the 206cc and, in turn, it became a big a hit with buyers, too.

The 206cc went above and beyond, too, offering a folding hardtop which was unheard of at 206’s price point.

There’s a superb budget convertible, too, with good examples starting from around £1,200 – though it’s possible to find them for as little as £750 if you’re prepared to hunt and haggle.