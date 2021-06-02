Vicki Butler-Henderson: Lamborghini Huracan STO a road car with racing pedigree

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This is column 100 for me, so thank you enormously for reading my words over the last 100 months (my recent home-schooling maths has clearly paid off).

I thought I would celebrate by featuring two cars at different ends of the spectrum – the first comes from one of the finest makers of supercars in the world, Lamborghini. And the other is…… a rental car.

Today, Lamborghini makes three models – an “entry level” V10-powered Huracan supercar, then a larger and more exclusive V12-powered Aventador and, finally, the most popular model for the Italian, the V8-powered family SUV called the Urus.

© Supplied by Lamborghini

Amongst this trio are some special variants and the one I’m focusing on here is a road car that comes with a racing pedigree, and also has a track-focused future.

It is the Huracan STO – the three letters stand for Super Trofeo Omologato which directly links it to the thoroughbred Huracan racing machines that compete in the one-make Super Trofeo Championships around the world.

STO bewitches with jaw-dropping details

Costing around £260,000, this road-going and track-loving STO bewitches with jaw-dropping details like the carbon fibre rear “shark fin”, and the massive rear wing that manually adjusts into three positions for optimum speed or agility, depending on which circuit you take it to.

© Supplied by Lamborghini

There is also a trio of suspension and brake settings that are so easy to flick between that you won’t need to bring a mechanic mate for spanner support.

One of those settings is for road driving to get you there, and the other two are for track use – dry weather and wet weather. Simples! Just make sure you don’t require the “Breakdown Service” setting for the trip home…

Oh, I didn’t mention the car’s 640hp V10 sound. A brilliant bark!

© Supplied by Vicki Butler-Henders

At the quieter end of the motoring spectrum is the hire car. Surely the fastest breed of machines ever made…?!

My most recent experience was courtesy of a Renault Clio diesel. How was it? Flat out everywhere!

I’ve always found rental cars to have a certain charm. It’s as if they know they’re going to be the hardest-working, least-cared for, and most revved cars in their family.

They take the knocks and the bangs from hard-edged suitcases every day, and are returned unwashed and often unfuelled as soon as someone’s done with them. Discarded – until a few hours later when the process starts over again.

I’d happily open up a sanctuary where they can retire from Edinburgh Airport and the like, and be free from the thousands of heavy right feet and ham-fisted gear changes.

And, wow, I’d open one right now if the hire cars were all Lambo STOs!

