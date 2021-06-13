Motorists urged to carry out tyre checks ahead of summer road trips

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists are being encouraged to carry out basic safety checks on their car tyres before heading out on spring and summer road trips.

More drivers are likely to be heading onto the roads in the coming months but with a year of limited lockdown driving, chances are that many tyres have been neglected, or that drivers believe their tyres are in better condition than they are.

Ultimately, failure to have legal tyres can result in fines and penalty points, as well as endangering yourself and other road users.

© Markus Lange/imageBROKER/Shutter

With Scotland having many desirable destinations for getaways by car, motoring experts LeaseVan have asked drivers to make sure they undertake a basic round of checks to keep your mind at ease and ensure a safe trip and responsible driving.

Having an over or under inflated tyre can make a huge difference to the way your vehicle drives

A spokesperson said: “Making sure your vehicle is roadworthy, compliant with legal requirements and safe is essential.

“Checking tyres is the obvious place to start and there are simple checks motorists can carry out at home. However, our advice is, if you’re not sure, get your tyres checked by a professional before heading out on the road.”

1. Tyre condition

Check for cuts, tears and bulges as well as any stones or nails caught in them, and damage to the side wall. A bulge or lump could be caused by hitting a pothole or kerb and can be dangerous.

2. Tyre pressure

The correct tyre pressure means you can brake, grip and steer safely. Having an over or under inflated tyre can make a huge difference to the way your vehicle drives, and tyres will wear unevenly if they’re under of over inflated.

Checking the pressure is simple: have a look online or at the manual for recommended tyre pressure, unscrew the valve cap on the tyre, attach the gauge then check the reading.

3. Tyre tread

Checking your tread can be done by using a 20p. Simply take the coin and insert into the tread groves of the tyre. If you can’t see the outer band on the coin, your tyres are legal. If you can, get your tyres checked or replaced.

The same checks apply to the spare and it must be roadworthy should you ever need it.

Slow down

And finally, slow down. Lower speeds put less pressure on the tyres and reduce damage, while speeding for prolonged periods on hot roads will increase temperature and friction on the tyre. This will boost the chance of a blowout at high speed, so take it easy and enjoy the summer ride.