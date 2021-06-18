€3.2m Bugatti Chiron Super Sport debuts at Milan Motor show

Bugatti debuted its new Chiron Super Sport at the Milano Monza open air motor show last weekend, where hundreds turned out to see the hyper car in person.

The new Chiron Super Sport comes with a hefty price tag of €3.2million and embodies a part of Bugatti’s broad spectrum of performance – a counterpart to the Chiron Pur Sport which was made for cornering and lateral agility.

© Supplied by Bugatti

Bugatti’s team of engineers developed the new hyper sports car for top speed, creating optimal aerodynamic performance while embracing luxury and comfort. Following the Bugatti design ethos of “form follows performance”, the Chiron Super Sport rear has grown by approximately 25 cms to hold the laminar flow to the bodywork for as long as possible to boost aerodynamic performance.

Acceleration: 0-200 km/h in 5.8 seconds

The Chiron Super Sport’s extended rear, which is known as a long tail, gives it new proportions and distinctive aesthetics.

The seven-gear dual-clutch transmission at full load and full speed transitions from sixth to seventh gear at 403 km/h. The Chiron Super Sport accelerates from 0 to 200 km/h in 5.8 seconds and to 300 km/h in 12.1 seconds.

© Supplied by Bugatti

The Super Sport joins the ranks of its glamorous Bugatti predecessors, with the Type 55 Super Sport unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 1931 followed by the next version in 1993 with only 39 of the EB 110 Super Sport produced.

Then in 2010, the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport – boasting 1,200 PS – broke the speed record with a speed of 431.2 km/h, thereby securing a spot in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s fastest road-legal series sports car.

With this new creation, we established another distinct personality within the Chiron family

Bugatti finally exceeded the 300 mph threshold in 2019 with the Chiron Super Sport 300+, with the record-breaking vehicle hitting an incredible speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h).

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti, said: “With the Chiron Super Sport, we are following our long-standing tradition of combining top speed with absolute luxury.

© Supplied by Bugatti

“The Chiron Super Sport stands for increased comfort and elegance coupled with even greater performance and higher speeds. With this new creation, we established another distinct personality within the Chiron family.

“It is the essence of what we learned and developed in recent years – the ultimate grand tourer.”

Bugatti will soon begin manufacturing the Chiron Super Sport in Molsheim, France, with delivery of the hyper sports cars scheduled to start early 2022.