Argyll Rally back in action

Ashleigh Morris, who featured in this week’s Your Car, will join other hopeful drivers at next weekend’s Argyll Rally as its stages its big comeback.

Eight years ago the Mull Car Club attempted to resurrect the rally but despite attracting interest, not enough competing crews came forward to maintain the event without the support of a major championship.

© Supplied by Argyll Rally

Thanks to the perseverance of the club, the event blasted back onto the British rally calendar in 2017 with a new name, new challenge and classic stages. The Dunoon Presents Argyll Rally was re-born, and is all down to the support of locals and businesses.

Along with Ashleigh, Euan Thorburn and Paul Beaton – who took a well-deserved win in their Ford Fiesta R5 and return of the KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship in 2018 – will ensure some of the best drivers in Scotland will head to Dunoon.

© Supplied by Aryll rally

This year’s event will move from the forests to closed public roads and will run over Friday 25th and Saturday 26th June, based at Dunoon Stadium.

The event will consist of 13 stages on public roads: five stages on the Friday night, and eight on Saturday, the first two on Friday taking place around Dunoon Town Centre.

Dunoon town centre to host first two rally stages

The event will form a round of the KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship, and the North England Tarmacadam Rally Championship. Rally HQ, Scrutineering and Service Park all based in Dunoon Stadium.

Spectators are asked to behave sensibly and co-operate with marshals. Parking in lay-bys is strictly forbidden with vehicles parked too near the road likely to jeopardise the running of the stage.

Spectators should: