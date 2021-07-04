North Coast 500 in top five European road trip destinations

The North Coast 500 has taken its place near the top of the most desirable European road trip destinations, a recent survey has shown.

The research was conducted by Honda ahead of the launch of its new HR-V, and looked at Pinterest data to find the most pinned road trip destinations around Europe – with three out of the top 15 list located in the UK & Ireland.

Scotland’s North Coast 500 was a popular choice with 18 Pinterest boards dedicated to the 518-mile Scottish route. It beats Rome, Barcelona, the French Riviera and Iceland’s Ring Road, plus Bavaria’s fairy-tale-like Romantic Road.

The North Coast 500 road trip also went viral on TikTok, with multiple hashtags accumulating over 16 million views.

Some well-needed wanderlust for all travel enthusiasts

Olivia Dunn, head of communications at Honda said: “After a year of putting our travelling plans on hold, we wanted to provide some inspiration for when restrictions ease.

“Using Pinterest, we were able to analyse some of the most picturesque post-lockdown holidays that can be taken by car for those looking to explore some of Europe’s most beautiful destinations.

“We hope this list provides some well-needed wanderlust for all travel enthusiasts that can’t wait to get back to exploring new places.”

It’s recommended that drivers take at least seven days to thoroughly enjoy all the Highlands has to offer, starting and finishing at Inverness Castle.