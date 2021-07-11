Scottish Capri Club makes a comeback

The Ford Capri has been a huge hit with motorists since it first rolled off the production line in 1968, selling almost 1.9 million vehicles – and it hasn’t gone out of style since.

Fans of the legendary car can be found up and down the country but Aberdeenshire is home to the Scottish Capri Club. To celebrate 30 years since the first Capri show was held in Alford, the club will hold a run around north-east roads on Saturday August 28, followed by a show at the Deeside Activity park on Sunday August 29.

© Supplied by Scottish Capri Club

On Saturday, the route will start and end at Alford, Aberdeenshire, beginning at “the bull” at Alford (on left hand side of main street as you enter Alford from Aberdeen side) at 12:30pm. There is no fee for the run but it is restricted to Ford Capris only.

The convoy will head up through Lumsden to Dufftown, Craigellachie, passing several distilleries on the way and with plenty of photo opportunities en-route. The route back is via the Cockbridge to Tomintoul road to Strathdon, aiming to be back for 5pm.

© Supplied by Scottish Capri Club

The Sunday event will take place in the Deeside Activity park near Aboyne in Aberdeenshire – entry fee £10 – and is open to all Ford Capris, and any Ford car made on or before 1991.

To mark the event, the club will arrange the Capris in a number 30 formation with an aerial picture to capture the moment.

© Supplied by Scottish Capri Club

Stephen Millar of the Scottish Capri Club said: “We’d like to reach out to Ford Capri owners – past and present – who may (or may not) have attended one of our Club show events at some point over the last 30 years.

“There are a good few long term Capri owners in our area and we’re hoping they may be willing to dust down their Capris and come along!”

© Supplied by Scottish Capri Club

Pre-booking is essential and is now open with a cost of £10 per car (up to two adults) and includes a refreshment token.

Anyone who is planning to attend should check the website ahead of the event for updates on restrictions, and ensure they are complying with social distancing and government Covid regulations.

For full details and an entry form go to: scottishcapri.co.uk/shows