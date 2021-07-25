EVs and hybrids put to the MOT test

As the interest and demand for electric cars increases, drivers are looking to for models that offer the best value for money – and when it comes to reliability, recent MOT research could help make the decision.

A study conducted by Zuto car finance, looked at government MOT data which revealed the most trustworthy electric and hybrid car models based on their MOT pass rates.

Over 1.7million MOT tests were analysed across a variety of electric and hybrid car models, and comes as the government continues to phase out the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.

The Lexus NX topped the table with an MOT pass rate of 93.13%. It was followed by Hyundai IONIQ (91.55%), Toyota RAV4 (90.98%), the BMW i3 in fourth place (90.26%) and the Kira Niro (89.99%) in fifth place.

Despite Tesla dominating the electric-only car industry as one of the most popular models, the BMW I3 (90.26%) had a higher pass rate than the popular Tesla Models S (88.22%) and X (88.76%).

Even the more affordable options, such as the Honda Jazz, provide great value for money

The study also revealed the most common faults on failed MOTs for electric and hybrid cars were front tyres being worn out close to their legal limit, passenger side 59,726 fails and driver side with 57,562 fails.

The remaining vehicles brands in the top 15 included BMW, Mercedes, Tesla, Lexus, Volvo, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen.

Lucy Sherliker of Zuto said: “It’s great to see a range of electric and hybrid car types featured in the most reliable models, showing that even the more affordable options, such as the Honda Jazz, provide great value for money.”

Click here for the full breakdown of MOTs and EVs data.