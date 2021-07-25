Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
EVs and hybrids put to the MOT test

By Felicity Donohoe
July 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Tesla loses out to BMW on MOT tests.
As the interest and demand for electric cars increases, drivers are looking to for models that offer the best value for money – and when it comes to reliability, recent MOT research could help make the decision.

A study conducted by Zuto car finance, looked at government MOT data which revealed the most trustworthy electric and hybrid car models based on their MOT pass rates.

More drivers looking for reliable EVs and hybrids.

Over 1.7million MOT tests were analysed across a variety of electric and hybrid car models, and comes as the government continues to phase out the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.

The Lexus NX topped the table with an MOT pass rate of 93.13%.  It was followed by Hyundai IONIQ (91.55%), Toyota RAV4 (90.98%), the BMW i3 in fourth place (90.26%) and the Kira Niro (89.99%) in fifth place.

Government data shows top performing EVs in MOTs.

Despite Tesla dominating the electric-only car industry as one of the most popular models, the BMW I3 (90.26%) had a higher pass rate than the popular Tesla Models S (88.22%) and X (88.76%).

Even the more affordable options, such as the Honda Jazz, provide great value for money

The study also revealed the most common faults on failed MOTs for electric and hybrid cars were front tyres being worn out close to their legal limit, passenger side 59,726 fails and driver side with 57,562 fails.

The remaining vehicles brands in the top 15 included BMW, Mercedes, Tesla, Lexus, Volvo, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen.

Lucy Sherliker of Zuto said: “It’s great to see a range of electric and hybrid car types featured in the most reliable models, showing that even the more affordable options, such as the Honda Jazz, provide great value for money.”

Click here for the full breakdown of MOTs and EVs data.

Best cars to keep running costs down

