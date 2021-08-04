Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021
Lifestyle / Motors

Space age Mazda CX-5 goes the distance

By Jack McKeown
August 4, 2021, 5:00 pm
The second generation Mazda CX-5 offers plenty of space for big families and luggage.
The second generation Mazda CX-5 offers plenty of space for big families and luggage.

Mazda’s CX-5 has been one of the best mainstream SUVs since its launch in 2012. It came into a market packed with talent – from Kia’s Sportage to Ford’s Kuga – and brought its own set of attributes.

It was more spacious than its rivals, it handled well for an SUV, and it had a smart design that helped it stand out from the crowd.

The Mazda CX-5: one of the best mainstream SUVs out there.

Nine years later, the second generation CX-5 has just been given a mid-life refresh. The already good looks have been tweaked very slightly, while inside there’s a larger, sharper screen. Another change is the option of a 2.5 litre petrol engine as an alternative to the 2.0 litre petrol and 2.2 litre diesel CX-5 buyers are familiar with.

This comes with 194bhp and turns the Mazda into a fairly speedy beast, with 0-62mph coming up in 9.2 seconds. Clever cylinder activation technology means it shuts off two of the four cylinders when cruising speed is achieved in order to improve fuel economy. The result is an average of 35.5mpg – not bad for a big four-wheel drive car.

The Mazda CX-5 can handle any terrain.

I spent a week with this flagship 2.5 litre engine with all-wheel-drive in top spec GT Sport trim.

The interior layout is centred on a 10.25 in screen. Unlike the majority of rivals this is not a touchscreen. You’ll poke and prod at it in vain. Instead you operate the controls using a rotary dial down in the centre console.

A nice dash and a user-friendly screen.

Some people may like touchscreens but I much prefer this style of control. It’s more tactile, you can operate it without taking your eyes off the road, and you won’t accidentally turn the sat nav off instead of changing the radio station because you hit a bump in the road.

Mazda CX-5 has a smooth suspension.

Not that bumps in the road are a big deal to the CX-5. One of its biggest strengths is its suspension. It rides beautifully, making imperfect roads feel smooth as billiard tables. The smooth ride is coupled with excellent noise suppression. At 70mph the cabin of the CX-5 is exceptionally quiet, making it a fantastic car for long distance drives.

Another of the Mazda’s great strengths is its space. Rear passengers have loads of head and leg room, and the 506 litre boot feels very capacious indeed.

A generous boot space at 506 litres.

During my week with the CX-5 I was all over the place with work jobs and other errands. From a long tour up to Highland Perthshire to a whizz round some other Scottish backroads and a run up the A92, it took all roads and weather conditions in its stride.

The CX-5 can be had in front or all-wheel drive. At this time of year it doesn’t matter much which one you have but in a Scottish winter I would definitely be reassured by the extra traction four-wheel drive brings. Winter is also when the heated seats and heated steering wheel in my top spec version would come into their own.

The CX-% is available in front or all-wheel drive.

Unlike most rivals, Mazda isn’t yet going down the electrification route with most of their cars. There’s no electric or hybrid CX-5 (though Mazda do an excellent fully electric car called the MX-30). Instead Mazda is relying on an army of buyers who prefer petrol or diesel engines to electrified powertrains. Whether they’re right or wrong only time will tell.

I came away very impressed with the CX-5. It’s great looking, extremely spacious, as refined as a luxury saloon, and in four-wheel drive has enough off road capability to get you to a muddy campsite or up a forestry track.

A sturdy go-anywhere vehicle with the refinement of a saloon.

If it were my money I would go for a diesel over the petrol. The low down power of diesel suit SUVs better. And Mazda seems to be the only car maker left who use tiny old fashioned sunroofs instead of big panoramic glass roofs.

Those minor gripes aside there’s very little to criticise here. The CX-5 is reasonably priced, looks terrific, has tonnes of space inside, and is beautifully comfortable and refined.

It’s a car that’s very difficult not to love.

The Facts

Model:

Price: £37,185

0-62mph: 9.2 seconds

Top speed: 121mph

Economy: 35.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 182g/km

 

