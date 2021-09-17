Own the road and rent the ride with some Harley cool

If you’re looking for a road trip with a difference, then Harley Davidson may have the answer – and you don’t need to own a Hog to make it happen.

Seen in iconic movies such as Easy Rider – ridden by Peter Fonda – and even Arnie in Terminator 2: Judgment Day – nothing says cool like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and if the NC500 has been calling you, this might be the way to get up close and personal with the Scottish countryside.

Motorcycling is an option to beat weekend traffic and find a different kind of freedom for your staycation – and you don’t need to fork out a fortune and own one of the bikes. In fact, you can rent one for a holiday with prices from £150 per day (up to £850 per week) for the Heritage Classic bike, or £180 per day (up to £1050 per week) for the Ultra Limited.

And taking it a step further, Harley Davidson has an online ride planner that includes top trips around Scotland. Simply type in your start and finish, with customisable options such as preferred stops and overnight accommodation, if needed. The interactive planner works out your route and can generate on-road and – if you’re feeling brave – off-road routes for the adventurous rider.

Scottish Harley Davidson authorised rental motorcycles can be picked up at Edinburgh Harley Davidson or West Coast Harley, Glasgow, with a 10% discount for HOG (Harley Owners’ Group) members.

Ensure you have your motorcycle licence and equipment, including helmet, when hiring.

For the interactive ride planner go to maps.harley-davidson.com