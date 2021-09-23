Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Electric vehicle push could see increase in automatic-only licences, says survey

By Jack Evans
September 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Young drivers prefer EVs and automatic cars.
More younger people plan to apply for an automatic-only licence, as new EVs drive a change in new motorists’ approach to driving.

A combination of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicle sales, as well as the lack of a manual gearbox in EVs, could see an increase in younger drivers applying for an automatic-only driving licence, according to a recent survey.

Conducted by independent road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, the study questioned 1,000 drivers aged 17-24 and found that 61%were planning to apply for an automatic-only driving licence.

Electric charging thought to be easier than filling with fuel.

In addition, 81% of those interviewed said that they were “very likely” to purchase an EV as their next car, while only a small number – just 5% – said they were unlikely to buy an electric vehicle.

The study also highlighted the buying habits of younger drivers, with 51% of respondents saying that they’ll save money and pay upfront for a new car, with 17% stating that they would finance instead. Only 10% were in favour of getting a bank loan in order to purchase a new vehicle.

The traditional split between manual and automatic driving licences is becoming less and less relevant to modern motoring

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, said: “Our research highlights how young people are being proactive, not reactive, to climate issues and the changes to the automotive industry set to come by 2030, which is great to see.

“What these figures demonstrate is that the traditional split between manual and automatic driving licences is becoming less and less relevant to modern motoring.

70% of younger people believe it is easier to charge an EV than fill a fuel tank

“It’s time that this artificial distinction was ditched as part of an overall review of learning to drive that prioritises experience in all traffic conditions over the type of gearbox you have.

“Until things change, however, young people need to be aware that manual driving licences will always open up a wider range of job opportunities for them, particularly as the country recovers from the pandemic.”

The study also highlighted changing views on EVs in young people, with 70% stating that they believed electric vehicles to be easier to charge compared with filling a traditional fuel tank in a petrol or diesel car.

