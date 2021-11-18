Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taking on ‘The Beast’ at the EVROS Polestar rally

By Jack McKeown
November 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Jack McKeown, with co-driver and partner Eilidh, on the EVROS rally challenge.
The Beast. That’s what they were calling the third day of the Electric Vehicle Rally of Scotland (EVROS).

We would be covering more than 320 miles on roads that twist, wind, turn and crawl through some of Scotland’s most majestic scenery.

Our purpose: to find out whether you can do huge journeys through remote parts of Scotland in an electric vehicle.

EVROS took place over five days last week and saw 23 electric vehicles cover a sweeping 1,200 mile loop of the country.

Myself and my partner Eilidh took part in days three, four and five, and were guests of Polestar, an electric vehicle company owned by Volvo.

Our steed was the Polestar 2, a fully electric five door hatchback. Its official range is 298 miles and our dual motor version was four-wheel drive.

The Polestar is owned by Volvo, pictured here with electric bikes.

We were up at 6.30am and had a driver briefing over breakfast at seven. By eight we were at the wheel and raring to go.

Our stunning route took us along part of the Great Glen, through Glen Garry, and up the northwest coast to Thurso.

The event coincided with COP26 and designed to see if distances can be covered in the Highlands using electric power only.

Polestar’s pro driver, David, informed us that the best way to stretch our range was to switch the heating off.

“Put an extra jumper and a woolly hat on,” he advised us cheerily.

“We will,” I assured him, before setting the climate control to 23 degrees and whacking on the heated seats and steering wheel the moment he was out of sight. This is the Highlands in November and I intended to remain warm.

A busy schedule ahead taking in the north and east of Scotland.

David’s other piece of advice was to charge “little and often” and this was counsel we did attempt to follow. Our Polestar’s satnav had a full list of charging points mapped out.

Wherever possible we tied in toilet breaks and snack stops with charging points, plugging in at Kyle of Lochalsh, Ullapool, Scourie and a lovely little village called Bettyhill.

Charging remained fairly straightforward.

Apart from the first stop, each had 50kW chargers available, which are (generally – more on that later) the most powerful available in Scotland. There are 7kW slow chargers but they’re designed to be used overnight.

Everything worked smoothly, with the exception of Ullapool where one of the town’s two charging stations was broken. Just what you need when 23 electric cars are doing the same route at the same time.

The challenge became easier on the John O’ Groats to Aberdeen stretch.

We joined a line of five EVs and waited our turn, departing two hours later with our battery topped up enough to reach the next charger.

We arrived in Halkirk, just south of Thurso, tired and hungry but happy at 8.15pm – just over 12 hours after we set off. I was ready for a burger and a beer.

Stunning scenery and overnight spots marked the journey.

After a good night’s sleep and a bit of cable-out-the-window trickle charging we were good to go again. By 10am we were at John O’Groats and we remained there for two minutes of silence at 11am to mark Armistice Day.

From here the going became easier. The roads were faster and charge points more numerous. We finished in Aberdeen with 50% battery and charged up overnight.

By 10am on Friday we arrived at Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Park where a major COP 26 event was underway. After a half hour poking around hydrogen and electric concept cars and green technology stalls we had to move on.

A quick charge and off again.

A quick plug in at the Dundee charging hub, coffee and cake at the V&A and we set off for Falkirk.

After a check in at the Kelpies we drove along the M8, where we plugged into Scotland’s first ultrafast 150kW chargers. These hurl charge in at a tremendous rate and by the time we’d had a sandwich the battery was almost full.

Half an hour later we crossed the finish line in Glasgow – timed to coincide with the final afternoon of COP26 in the city.

Time for a brief natter with the other EVROS rally drivers.

With the exception of a small snafu at Ullapool (and that only an issue because of more than 20 EVs in convoy) keeping our car charged up was simplicity itself.

And we covered more than 750 miles in three days without emitting a single gram of CO2.

We need to move away from petrol and diesel power urgently to prevent a climate crisis. EVROS showed this can be done without any sacrifices.

The rally proved that driving through Scotland can be done on electric power only.

