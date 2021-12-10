Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
My First Car: The Vauxhall Astra SXi

By Michael McCosh
December 10, 2021, 6:00 am
The Vauxhall Astra SXi.
The Vauxhall Astra SXi.

Buying your very first car is a tricky business. Like most, my choices were limited to a) what I could afford to buy, and b) what I could afford to insure.

This, quite frankly, didn’t add up to much, so you can imagine my joy when I found a motor that fitted my meagre budget, but also boasted shiny alloys, a sleek silver paintjob and, most importantly of all, wasn’t my mum’s clapped out Fiesta.

I had now proudly joined the ranks of car-owning Aberdonians with my Vauxhall Astra SXi. I didn’t have a clue what the SXi stood for, and still don’t, but it sounded quite cool.

Just like a Porsche (almost)

Yes, its mileage would make a taxi driver blush. Yes, it was about as exotic as deep-fried pizza. But it had sports seats (like a Porsche). It had racy white dials (like a Porsche). It had, what I’m fairly sure, was a leather steering wheel (like a Porsche). It had a 99bhp engine (very much not like a Porsche). But it was all mine, and I drove it as often as I could.

The Astra SXi met the affordability and insurance cost test.

Like all new car owners, I was keen to add my own subtle modifications. By which I mean I went to Halfords.

I was quite restrained, though, limiting myself to a CD player (the car’s standard cassette player had a rather bad habit of ravenously devouring anything you inserted into it), and one of those classy velcro-on CD storage sleeves that fit over the sun visor.

The mileage was as high as the novelty.

After that, all I needed was a tank of petrol and the open road.

Whether it was driving back and forth to gigs in Glasgow, or just tootling around Aberdeen and the shire, the novelty of owning my own set of wheels never seemed to get old.

Alarming moments

Over the years I owned the Astra, as the mileometer did it’s best to go right round the clock and back to zero, certain niggles did arise.

The car alarm, which I honestly didn’t know it even had, began to go off at random intervals. Living in a city flat as I did at the time, I was only alerted to this by a knock on the door one morning at 3am by a couple of cops, after someone living on the street I was parked had complained about it’s infernal beeping.

The 3am alarm presented some issues with the neighbours and local police.

Mortified, I legged it round the corner to turn it off. “About flipping time mate”, shouted a very tired looking man hanging out of a nearby bedroom window.

He didn’t actually use the word “flipping”, but you get the idea. I made a mental note never to park within earshot of that house again.

On wet days, it started to develop an alarming habit of cutting out, usually when overtaking an HGV on the dual carriageway.

Also, having both headlights working simultaneously was a bit like seeing the northern lights – something that happened very rarely, and inevitably didn’t last long.

The SXi boasted shiny alloys and a sleek silver paint job.

Then there were the inevitable scars of city centre living, such as the noticeable bump in the boot lid caused by trying to reverse park into a space that was about six inches longer than the car.

Not to mention the myriad blemishes caused by Aberdeen’s gull population which, judging by what they regularly left spattered on unwary vehicles, enjoyed a diet that consisted primarily of discarded vindaloos.

Time for an upgrade

The years were beginning to take their toll on the trusty Astra. Maybe, I thought, I should trade it in for something more modern. Something stylish, something that will take my car-owning experience to the next level.

And so after months of humming and hawing, I did trade it in. For another Vauxhall Astra.

First Car Facts

Make: Vauxhall

Model: Astra 1.6 SXi

Year: 1998

Price: £10,000 new (approx.)

