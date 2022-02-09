Ford S-Max Vignale hits the sweet spot for space and style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People carriers have been out of fashion for years – for no good reason.

They’re cheaper to buy than SUVs. They cost less to run. And they’re more practical.

Ford has always excelled at producing people movers that are a bit more fun to drive than the rest of the pack.

The S-Max is the sweet spot of the range, sitting below the enormous Galaxy and above the Focus-based C-Max.

Seven seater space

Sitting on the same platform as the Mondeo, it’s a mid-size seven seater. There’s room for five adults in the front and middle rows, and a pair of pop-up seats in the boot that are great for accommodating children.

Prices start at just over the £30,000 mark and I spent a week with the top of the range Vignale version.

For those who don’t know, Vignale is a trim level Ford brought out a few years back to try and steal sales from companies like Audi and Mercedes.

They are lavishly equipped, coming with bodykits, chrome trim, quilted leather seats and all manner of technological toys.

Vignale customers also benefit from an after-car package, including a 24-hour helpline and dedicated Vignale service centres.

The model I drove had Ford’s new hybrid powertrain under the bonnet. This combines a 2.5 litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a total of 187bhp.

Long distance comfort

It won’t go far on battery power alone but the electric propulsion helps boost economy. Its official MPG figure is 43.5.

That’s around the same as you’ll get from a diesel S-Max, however the hybrid’s CO2 figures put it a couple of tax brackets lower so you’ll save money there.

Mated to a CVT (continuously variable transmission, for those who want to know) automatic gearbox the engine goes about its business without much fuss.

It’s only noticeable if you demand full power, when it sounds a little rough. You’re hardly going to drive a people carrier around with your foot to the floor, though, and there’s enough oomph for overtaking manoeuvres to be carried out safely.

Fold all the seats down flat and you’ve got a cavernous 2,200 litres to play with

What the S-Max does best is carry people, gear and dogs long distances in comfort. Five adults can travel with plenty of leg and headroom all round.

Leave the rearmost seats folded down and the boot is an enormous 700 litres.

Sound proofing for a peaceful ride

Used as a seven-seater, boot space diminishes to 285 litres – though that’s still around what you’d get in a supermini.

If you need to use your S-Max as a van, fold all the seats down flat and you’ve got a cavernous 2,200 litres to play with.

You could throw a mattress in the back of the S-Max and go camping.

In addition to the boot, there are plenty of cubby holes, folding tables and cup holders for people to stash stuff during long journeys.

The most recent generation of the S-Max was given some extra sound proofing and the benefit of that is easy to hear – or not hear, as the case may be.

Good enough to rival any van

Driven at 60mph, the interior of the S-Max is quiet enough to hold conversations with rear seat passengers without having to raise your voice.

My S-Max not only came with heated seats and steering wheel, it also had a massage function.

Though I found it a little distracting my better half had her massage seat switched on for the entire journey of our trip up to Highland Perthshire, and has now decided it should be an essential feature on any car.

The Vignale model may cost a fairly painful £43,000, but that gives you an extremely plush vehicle that can rival any Mercedes van when it comes to transporting people in luxury.

The Facts

Model: Ford S-Max Vignale

Price: £43,040

0-62mph: 9.9 seconds

Top speed: 115mph

Economy: 43.5 mpg

CO2 emissions: 148g/km