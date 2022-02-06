Mobile phone law update could see drivers face £200 fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mobile phone law update could see drivers face £200 fines

By Felicity Donohoe
February 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Mobile phone use when driving will see fines of up to £200.
Drivers are being reminded that stricter rules around the use of mobile phones at the wheel will be introduced from 25 March.

The new changes to the law will see motorists fined £200 and receive six points on their licence if they touch any interactive devices while driving. The new rules will also apply when stopped at a red light or stuck in traffic.

Touching the screen to browse the internet, scroll a playlist,  take a photograph, or play a mobile game will be covered by the ban. Exceptions include making a call to emergency services or making contactless payments at drive-thrus or tolls.

Hands-free calls will still be permitted and drivers will be allowed to use their phones as satnavs as long as they are secured in a holder.

However, motorists performing one of these actions could still be prosecuted if the police find them not in proper control of their vehicle.

From 25 March to face £200 fines and six penalty points for using their phone for any of the following:

  • unlocking the device
  • checking notifications
  • checking the time
  • making, receiving, or rejecting a telephone or internet based call
  • accessing the internet
  • illuminating the screen
  • drafting any text
  • sending, receiving or uploading a photo or video
  • sending, receiving or uploading oral or written content
  • accessing an application
  • utilising camera, video, or sound recording functionality
  • accessing any stored data such as documents, books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages

AA president Edmund King said: “This is a much needed upgrade of the law to help make our roads safer.

“Mobile phones offer many distractions and this sends a clear message that picking them up to use them will not be tolerated. The law will also become tougher as the use of smartwatches, tablets and laptops behind the wheel will apply.

“Drivers will be extremely limited on when they can pick up their phone, mainly to call the emergency services when there was no opportunity to safely pull over and to make contactless payments at drive-thrus.

“Being sat in a traffic jam or waiting at the lights is not an excuse, we want people to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road.”

