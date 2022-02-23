Super Cupra Formentor: Sporty good looks and power

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Cupra Formentor is one of the most aggressively styled, sporty SUVs on the market.

It has the raised ground clearance and higher driving position SUV buyers want. But it also has the sharp nose, swooping silhouette and raked rear end that are the styling hallmarks of a coupe.

Cupra was once just a badge that went on sporty versions of Seat’s cars. It has now been set up as a brand in its own right – one that focuses on performance.

The Formentor is Cupra’s second SUV. The first, the Cupra Ateca, was based on the Seat Ateca. It provided greater performance but didn’t improve much on the Ateca’s looks or handling.

With the Formentor, Cupra has really gone to town. It’s a feast of chiselled lines and muscular bulges.

In fact, it’s almost reminiscent of Lamborghini’s super-SUV, the Urus.

Prices start at a little under £29,000 and stretch past £44,000 for top spec models.

When it comes to what to put under the bonnet there’s a decent range of choice. You can go for a 150hp petrol, or 2.0 litre petrol engines with 190hp, 245hp or a whopping 310hp.

This latter turns the Cupra Ateca into a Porsche-baiting sports SUV with a sub-five-second 0-62mph time.

Buyers can also go for plug-in hybrid versions. These combine a 1.4 litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery.

They’re good for up to 34 miles on electric power alone – Cupra claim you can get 188mpg out of it, but you need to charge it regularly to get anywhere near that.

There is the choice of front or four-wheel drive and six speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

As far as equipment is concerned, all versions of the Cupra Formentor do well. Entry level V1 trim has parking sensors, a large touchscreen, 18in alloy wheels, three zone climate control, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control.

From there, V2, VZ1, VZ2 and VZ3 add increasing levels of goodies.

I spent a week with the 1.5 litre Cupra Formentor in V2 trim. Priced at a little over £32,000 it sits at the more affordable end of the range.

With 150hp it isn’t the most powerful Formentor available. Those looking for real thrills should save up an extra £6,000 for the 310hp version.

The little 1.5 litre unit is turbocharged, though, and the Formentor isn’t a big or heavy car.

Even with the lowest powered engine in the range 0-62mph still comes up in a very respectable 8.9 seconds and top speed is 126mph.

Economy is good for a petrol SUV too, at around 40mpg.

The Cupra Formentor supplies the most sporty drive of any SUV this side of a Porsche Macan. The suspension is firm so the car doesn’t wallow through corners.

It stays flat with very little body lean, giving you the confidence to tackle bends with a bit of speed.

Although the ride isn’t as soft as some rivals it’s still an easy car to cover long distances in. I was up to Highland Perthsire a couple of times and it sits comfortably at 60mph on the A9.

Inside there’s plenty of room for five passengers. That sloping hatchback style roofline doesn’t eat into headroom so even tall rear occupants will be fine.

The 450 litre boot isn’t the last word in space – Mazda’s CX-5 offers 506 litres and the Skoda Karoq a huge 588 litres.

It can easily fit a week’s shopping, a family’s luggage or a large dog though, so should be more than roomy enough for most people’s needs.

It has enough practicality for family buyers and is very well equipped

The cabin has a modern and uncluttered layout that looks fantastic. A 12in infotainment screen is clear and quick to respond.

The lack of buttons means almost everything is controlled by the touchscreen, however.

It took me two days to work out how to put the heated seats on, and if you want to increase the fan speed you’ve got to dive into a submenu.

Old fashioned dials are much quicker and easier to use for heating controls. Master the dark arts of the touchscreen, however, and you have a car very few people will be unhappy with.

It has a sportier drive than any rival of comparable price, has enough practicality for family buyers and is very well equipped. Best of all it looks fantastic.

The Facts

Model: Cupra Formentor

Price: £32,410

0-62mph: 8.9 seconds

Top speed: 126mph

Economy: 41.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 155g/km