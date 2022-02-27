Hydrogen still fuels the future for Toyota

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hydrogen still fuels the future for Toyota

By Felicity Donohoe
February 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Toyota Mirai. Picture by Lee Brimble.
Toyota Mirai. Picture by Lee Brimble.

Toyota has reaffirmed its commitment to developing new hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles, despite launching a range of electric vehicles.

The Japanese firm is in the process of launching the bZ4X – its first battery-powered electric car – leading to speculation the manufacturer might deviate from hydrogen-powered vehicles, an area where it has led the way in recent years.

Manufacturers have explored hydrogen fuel cell technology in cars for several decades, but a limited refilling infrastructure has hampered efforts. However, Toyota has rejected claims it is abandoning its hydrogen aims.

Hydrogen is a bit slower to develop than BEV (battery-electric vehicles) because the big pull is on the infrastructure. But it is developing

Erik Gustafsson, project leader of communications for the bZ4X, said: “Toyota remains fully committed to hydrogen, and we are fully focused on all technologies – whether that’s EV, fuel cell, hybrid or plug-in hybrid. We are convinced these need to work together to meet global carbon neutrality.”

Hyundai and Toyota are the only two car firms in the UK that sell hydrogen cars, with Toyota’s Mirai recently launching for a second generation, and boasting a credible 400-mile range.

Despite Toyota’s commitment to the technology, the brand acknowledged that hydrogen presents challenges.

Vincent Dewaersegger, senior manager of product communications at Toyota, said: “Hydrogen is a bit slower to develop than BEV (battery-electric vehicles) because the big pull is on the infrastructure. But it is developing.

“We will continue with fuel cell vehicles, and the key trigger will be on the commercial side of things with commercial vehicles. This will help to set up the infrastructure and then we will see it coming more to passenger cars.”

First Aberdeen’s hydrogen double-decker bus. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Across the UK, there are fewer than 15 public places to fill a hydrogen car, with the majority of these in and around the south east.

However, Aberdeen is one of Europe’s pioneering hydrogen cities and has developed a cluster of hydrogen activity, with two publicly accessible hydrogen refuelling stations at Kittybrewster and Aberdeen City Hydrogen Energy Storage (ACHES).

Aberdeen City Council has one of the largest fleets of hydrogen vehicles in Europe with the world’s first fleet of fuel cell double decker buses from Wright Bus.

The fleet was temporarily pulled from service earlier this month to address mechanical issues.

