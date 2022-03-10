Mercedes GLS is hard to beat – on and off road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mercedes GLS is hard to beat – on and off road

By Jack McKeown
March 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 1:09 pm
The Mercedes GLS.
The Mercedes GLS.

This is the Mercedes GLS – one of the biggest passenger cars money can buy.

Gigantic and oozing opulence, it is Mercedes’ attempt to recreate the success of their luxury S-Class saloon, only in an SUV body.

Alternatives include the Range Rover and the Audi Q7, although it is a good bit bigger even than either of them. Really the similarly gargantuan BMW X7 is its only close rival.

The front of the Mercedes GLS

At 5.2 metres long, more than two metres wide and over 1.8 metres tall it is very much a plus-size model. That can make it cumbersome on some of Scotland’s tighter country lanes.

However it also means serious levels of interior space – seven large adults can travel in complete comfort.

Anyone who wants budget motoring should look elsewhere. The GLS starts at a little over £75,000 and the fully loaded model I drove had a price tag north of £93,000.

That’s starting price is still £6,000 cheaper than the Range Rover Vogue, which is a smaller car, so perhaps it’s not such bad value after all.

Mercedes GLS driving through the countryside

Under the bonnet is a 3.0 litre V6 diesel developing 330hp and a huge 700Nm of torque, meaning it has oodles of pulling power. It hauls the GLS from 0-62 in just 6.3 seconds.

What all that means in practise is a car that offers a true magic carpet ride

If, for who-knows-what reason, you want any more power than that there’s a 4.0 litre, 612hp AMG version that does 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds.

The power is run through a nine-speed automatic gearbox which goes about its work seamlessly. There’s air suspension on all four corners.

The big Mercedes also uses a suite of cameras, sensors and algorithms to constantly adapt the suspension to the road conditions.

Mercedes GLS going through water and mud

What all that means in practise is a car that offers a true magic carpet ride, wafting you along in complete luxury. It really is one of the most comfortable cars money can buy.

The cabin doesn’t let you down either. It’s a sea of soft leather, cossetting chairs and high quality buttons, dials and touchscreens.

Interior provides space and comfort

A large touchscreen anchors the infotainment system, and there’s a touch sensitive dial on the centre console. Using it takes a bit of practise but once you’ve got the hang of it it’s pretty easy.

Seats are heated and cooled. The climate control system includes fragrance options as well as filtration and ionisation. Rear passengers have use of a Samsung tablet that’s hidden in the centre armrest.

 

At night you can choose from 64 different ambient colours. Even after a week with the car I’m sure I only scratched the surface of its toys and tricks.

There are huge amounts of interior space in the front and middle row of seats. The rearmost seats fold up from the boot floor electronically.

Peerless refinement

While not quite a match for the middle row in terms of space they’re still among the most comfortable and practical sixth-and-seventh seats I’ve ever sat in.

With the third row folded flat the boot is a cavernous 890 litres.

Mercedes GLS steering wheel and lit up dashboard

I was all across Scotland in my Mercedes GLS. Refinement is virtually peerless, with only the Range Rover Vogue and perhaps the BMW X7 giving it a run for its money.

For the ultimate blend of refinement, practicality, luxury and capability on and off road the Mercedes GLS is very hard to beat

That vast size means it’s not particularly adept at hustling down country lanes but there is plenty of grip if you are in a hurry.

Close up of Mercedes GLS front seats

The GLS can handle itself off-road as well. My car came with an optional low-range transmission which will allow you to tackle some serious terrain.

Even without it you’d have to really be out in the wilds before you’d find something that would seriously challenge the GLS’s capabilities.

Close up of the Mercedes GLS wheel

It can even wade through half a metre of water, giving it the ability to tackle streams and small rivers on a bad day.

It may be gigantic. It’s certainly not for those who don’t like to be noticed.

But for the ultimate blend of refinement, practicality, luxury and capability on and off road the Mercedes GLS is very hard to beat.

50 years of the Mercedes-Benz R107 SL

The Facts

Model: Mercedes GLS

Price: £93,601

0-62mph: 6.3 seconds

Top speed: 148mph

Economy: 30.7mpg

CO2 emissions: 234g/km

