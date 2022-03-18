Hybrid Grand design on future-focused Vauxhall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m led to believe there’s a list of the things that fill us with dread. Speaking in public is near the top.

I haven’t actually seen the top 10 but I’m sure somewhere high up will be the process of going into a car showroom and coming face-to-face with a salesperson.

To many people, the prospect of having to deal with someone whose sole purpose is to sell us a car – any car – is a scary thought.

With that in mind, Vauxhall has a very good system to help potential customers who might be put off by the showroom experience.

The company has an online virtual showroom where you can have a one-hour slot with an expert adviser – not a salesperson – at their headquarters in Coventry who can give you a personal tour of the car you’re interested in, explain all its details and answer any questions you might have.

What’s missing, of course, and which can’t be replicated online is the driving experience – how it actually feels behind the wheel on the road.

For that you still have to go to the dealership for a test drive, but by then, the pressure is off and it’s simply a case of establishing whether you like driving it.

There’s likely to be a lot of interest in Vauxhall’s latest Grandland compact family SUV which will be entering a packed sector which accounts for around one in six of all new cars sold in the UK.

It’s got a big job on its hands taking on the likes of VW’s Tiguan, Ford’s Kuga and the new Sportage from Kia but Vauxhall is upbeat about the challenge, not least because the car comes with a choice of petrol or diesel engines, and also a plug-in hybrid, a major move towards their ambition of having their complete line-up fully electric-only from 2028.

Since its introduction four years ago, over 70,000 Grandlands have been sold in the UK but this latest version is a big improvement in styling, performance and innovation.

The plug-in version is the one which will attract most attention with an impressive range of 39 miles in all-electric mode and CO2 emissions as low as 31g/km, which means it will appeal to business users with a Benefit in Kind rate of only 12% in the forthcoming tax year.

Vauxhall is Britain’s oldest surviving car brand, in continuous manufacturing since 1903, producing the world’s first sports car and Britain’s first 100mph car along the way.

It is now part of the giant Stellantis Group, which includes Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Peugeot and Maserati, so they’re in good company and are enjoying a refreshed and revived presence.

Alongside the latest Mokka and Astra, the Grandland is an important car for Vauxhall’s future and it represents an impressive package, showcasing the brand’s new family styling.

The hallmark Vizor front end has a single smooth panel running between the LED headlights and incorporates a redesigned Griffin logo along with sensors and radar for the driver assistance systems.

There are other significant design touches like the double-wing rear lights, black door mirror caps, sharp-edged roof spoiler and silver skid plates. The GS Line test car – it sits between the entry-level Design and top-of-the-range Ultimate – had a black roof and black trim on the bumpers, wheel arches and door cladding.

The interior has been beefed up too. Two wide screens are the basis of the Pure Panel with a digital instrument cluster and central infotainment touchscreen but there’s also a row of physical buttons for climate control and the overall look and feel is clean and uncluttered.

The ergonomic front seats have been certified for the quality of their support of good posture.

In a first for Vauxhall, the New Grandland is available with Night Vision technology which uses infrared cameras to detect pedestrians and animals up to 100 metres ahead, based on the differences in surface temperature.

The performance from the 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 110PS electric motor set-up is impressive and the electric-only range means it’s a practical option for many owners on a daily commute with the security of a petrol engine for longer journeys.

The e-Save function lets the driver preserve a level of battery capacity to ensure it can complete a later part of its journey – such as through a low emissions zone – using purely electric power.

Through an app, plug-in hybrid drivers can manage charge status, electric range and charging times when away from the vehicle. Remote pre-conditioning allows drivers to warm or cool their vehicle before setting off, saving electric driving range by using mains electricity.

The smooth shifting eight-speed electrified automatic transmission is a delight with three modes. Hybrid is the default for fuel efficiency and performance. Sport draws on both the engine and electric motor for maximum power while Electric activates the electric motor only, for quiet, zero-emissions driving.

The ride is remarkably smooth thanks to significant work on the suspension while the electrical steering has been stiffened for a more positive feel.

Prices have also been reduced by around £4,000 from the previous equivalent models, and you get more for your money with comprehensive safety and connectivity technology, wireless mobile phone charging, powered tailgate and 60:40 split folding rear seats – along with a ski-hatch for long items without having to fold the rear seats.

The new Grandland is certainly worth a look if you’re after a practical, clever and innovative piece of family transport… and you don’t have to face a smooth-talking salesperson if you want to find out more.

The Facts

Model: Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-E 4 Turbo auto

Price: £33,820 (£34,420 as tested)

0-60mph: 8.9 seconds

Top speed: 140mph

Economy: 192 mpg combined

CO2 emissions: 31 g/km