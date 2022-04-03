Supercar tracker: Polestar top of the Scots’ list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From the luxury Lamborghini to the high-performing Porsche, supercars are sought after by car fans and everyday drivers alike.

But which supercar tops drivers’ dream list? Rivervale Leasing analysed online searches for 1,690 supercars around the world to reveal the most popular models in each country.

Based on the annual global searches for 15 supercars, Rivervale Leasing, car, van and minibus leasing specialists, found that the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Urus are the most searched for supercars in the world, with almost 22 million searches every year.

Costing around £128,000 for the race-ready R8 and over £177,00 for the super-SUV Urus, it seems we’re fanatic about cars we’d only drive in our dreams.

However, Scots showed a preference not only for the much-loved R8 but also the electric Polestar 2, which was the most popular car across the UK.

Receiving the most Google searches in the UK at 1.3 million per year, the Polestar 2, at around £29,000, is certainly more affordable than many dream cars.

Aberdonians looked up the Polestar 2 and the Audi R8 the most, with 3840 annual searches (combined), with Dundonians searching the same cars 2040 times, and Edinburgh residents looking up these models – plus the Porsche Taycan – a grand total of 8640 times.

Glasgwegians bucked the trend by bumping the Polestar into third place after the Lamborghini Urus, with Inverness on 1320 searches for the Polestar only, and Perth and Stirling with 1680 searches – again for the Polestar.

Pole position at Nürburgring

The Volvo-owned Polestar has raced to the forefront of the EV market, rivalling huge names like Tesla, and has held it own against Porsche on the Nürburgring posting a lap time of 4.47.70, ahead of the Porsche Boxster S, Audi S3 (8P) and the BMW 135i Coupe (E82).

The Polestar 5, a four-door GT, is currently under development and will be lighter than the cars it’s going up against such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. However, Polestar fans won’t see it until 2024 – and it’s unlikely to come in under £30,000, either.

