Supercar tracker: Polestar top of the Scots’ list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Supercar tracker: Polestar top of the Scots’ list

By Felicity Donohoe
April 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Audi R8 V10 Quattro 2016.
Audi R8 V10 Quattro 2016.

From the luxury Lamborghini to the high-performing Porsche, supercars are sought after by car fans and everyday drivers alike.

But which supercar tops drivers’ dream list? Rivervale Leasing analysed online searches for 1,690 supercars around the world to reveal the most popular models in each country.

Based on the annual global searches for 15 supercars, Rivervale Leasing, car, van and minibus leasing specialists, found that the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Urus are the most searched for supercars in the world, with almost 22 million searches every year.

The Polestar 2.

Costing around £128,000 for the race-ready R8 and over £177,00 for the super-SUV Urus, it seems we’re fanatic about cars we’d only drive in our dreams.

However, Scots showed a preference not only for the much-loved R8 but also the electric Polestar 2, which was the most popular car across the UK.

Polestar EV upgrade offers sleek Scandinavian style

Receiving the most Google searches in the UK at 1.3 million per year, the Polestar 2, at around £29,000, is certainly more affordable than many dream cars.

Aberdonians looked up the Polestar 2 and the Audi R8 the most, with 3840 annual searches (combined), with Dundonians searching the same cars 2040 times, and Edinburgh residents looking up these models – plus the Porsche Taycan – a grand total of 8640 times.

Lamborghini Urus.

Glasgwegians bucked the trend by bumping the Polestar into third place after the Lamborghini Urus, with Inverness on 1320 searches for the Polestar only, and Perth and Stirling with 1680 searches – again for the Polestar.

Pole position at Nürburgring

The Volvo-owned Polestar has raced to the forefront of the EV market, rivalling huge names like Tesla, and has held it own against Porsche on the Nürburgring posting a lap time of 4.47.70, ahead of the Porsche Boxster S, Audi S3 (8P) and the BMW 135i Coupe (E82).

Supercar searches

The Polestar 5, a four-door GT, is currently under development and will be lighter than the cars it’s going up against such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. However, Polestar fans won’t see it until 2024 – and it’s unlikely to come in under £30,000, either.

If you want to see how your favourite supercar fared in the global ranking, click here to navigate the Rivervale Leasing map.

e-tron GT brings thrills to Audi EV

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]