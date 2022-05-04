Vicki Butler-Henderson: spring clean your car to keep fines at bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: spring clean your car to keep fines at bay

By Vicki Butler-Henderson
May 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 11:46 am
Tradition dictates that spring is the time for us to get on our hands and knees, reach into the back of those most-forgotten kitchen cupboards, and get cleaning.

This annual sprucing should extend to our cars, too, because if we don’t then we could face around £15,000 in fines. What?!

Having a spotless car has never been high on my list of motoring must-haves. Growing up on a farm, it was almost impossible to turn a wheel without encountering a piece of clinging mud.

I do like a clean windscreen, though, and pride myself in not even letting the washer fluid get so low it triggers the warning light.

There is no law about having a dirty car – but there is one when it comes to number plates.

Number plate failure could result in fines

These need to be clean enough for the police to read them and identify each car, and they also need to be clear enough to be recognised by the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, like those dotted along the M8.

Failure to have a clearly visible registration plate can lead to a £1,000 fine, and an on-the-spot one of £100.

And so, whilst you’re doing that spring cleaning to your car’s number plates, you could save yourself another possible £10,000 in potential fines by ensuring your tyres have enough air and tread as well.

The correct pressure for your car is written in the handbook, or on the sill of the driver’s door, or inside the fuel filler cap.

And the legal tread depth for all car tyres is 1.6mm – you can test this by putting a 20p piece into the tyre, and if the outer band of the coin is still visible, then you’ll need a new tyre.

If you’re caught with one tyre failing both pressure and tread limits then you could be facing a fine of £2,500. And if all four fail well, that’s a lot of cash – and 12 points on your licence.

Another word of caution here but more for when you’re driving – if you’re the sort who’s drawn like magnet to splashing through big puddles at the side of the road… pick your puddles wisely.

Spraying a pedestrian could cost you £100 in fines – and this can escalate to £5,000 if the matter is taken to court.

All this – and with the cost of fuel pretty pricey right now – it’s tempting to put our cars into hibernation until brighter times.

But where’s the fun in that…? Happy cleaning!

YouTube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson
Twitter: @vb_h
Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson

