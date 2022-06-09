French flair drives the new Peugeot 308 estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

French flair drives the new Peugeot 308 estate

By Alan Douglas
June 9, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: June 9, 2022, 9:21 am
The Peugeot 308 SW.
The Peugeot 308 SW.

In case you hadn’t noticed, there’s a lot stirring with the French brand, Peugeot.

Their new 308 hatch has been winning plaudits and quite a few awards since details were revealed just the other week and it won’t even be in showrooms until the end of the year.

The good news is it’s not the only treasure on its way from the company because the second part of the 308 package is a more spacious SW version, standing for station wagon, or estate as we prefer to call it.

And if you thought the hatch looks good, then the SW could be said to do even better in its role as the big brother.

Just when you thought estates were going out of fashion as everyone has had their heads turned by rough-tough SUVs or soft-roader crossovers, Peugeot’s designers and engineers have bucked the trend and come up with something quite special.

In the old days, estates were generally saloons with an extended bit of bodywork stuck on the back, but that is how things were in the past.

Peugeot’s latest big baby is a looker and far from appearing like an afterthought, the extended accommodation gives the back end a dramatic perspective which would be a delight to follow and admire down any road.

The SW shares some of the new features which have made their debut in the hatch, like the fresh corporate badge, a roaring lion’s head inside a shield replacing the previous full-size big cat.

On the substantial and dramatic grille which lies below the swooping bonnet, it hides the radar sensors for the autonomous driving aids. Ultra-slim headlights are incorporated at the sides of the grille, alongside Peugeot’s signature fang-like LED daytime running lights.

It’s longer than the previous estate and has an extended wheelbase and overhang compared to the hatch which means there’s greater boot space and more legroom for passengers.

The cargo space is just over 600 litres and you can increase that by more than two-and-a-half times by folding the seats. It’s deep too, able to take loads up to 1.85 metres long which is pretty handy if you’re into DIY, gardening, or archery for that matter.

The engine range has been simplified with a 1.2 litre petrol, a 1.5 litre diesel and most significantly, two plug-in hybrids.

They both feature a 1.6 litre petrol engine paired with an 81kW electric motor and a 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery to produce up to 221 bhp and a possible 37-mile electric-only range.

There are two power output options and both are impressive in performance and how quietly they go about their business, especially at lower speeds around town in EV mode.

On the open road, it’s not easy to spot when the petrol engine cuts in because of the seamless transition although the display on the dash tells whether you are running on electric or internal combustion power.

Through the touchscreen you have the option of saving some of the electric range for six or twelve miles for when you will be entering emission-free zones.

The small three-cylinder petrol engine gives a good return for its size and 130 bhp output and with an eight-speed automatic box, it offers a smooth and relaxed drive with the benefit of good economy of around the low-40s mpg.

I spent more time in the diesel powered version which would suit drivers doing higher longer-distance mileage where you can expect to get more than 60 miles out of every gallon.

Again the automatic gearbox is a delight and the engine has plenty of torque so it should be good for towing or attractive as a big family workhorse.

The interior feels upmarket and like the hatch comes with an array of the latest technology centred on the 10-inch digital instrument cluster and Peugeot’s established compact steering wheel.

The upper grades come with configurable virtual i-toggles alongside the central screen which are touch-sensitive for a shortcut to various functions, including the air conditioning and phone contacts and to launch an app and avoid the need to scroll through a menu making it easier to use on the move.

The gearbox control is what Peugeot call an e-Toggle switch to call up drive, park and reverse effortlessly through a simple button.

Depending on the model and powertrain, there’s a drive mode selector to switch between electric, hybrid, eco, normal and sport modes, the last of which stiffens the power steering and speeds up the gearshifts.

On the road, despite its increased size, the SW handles superbly with very little to differentiate it from the hatch with virtually no body roll and a suspension set-up which happily deals with rough surfaces and the odd pothole.

Standard equipment for safety and comfort is comprehensive but the SW had the £500 option of 360-degree colour camera system and semi-automated parking assistance which is valuable in a bigger car which could be fully loaded in the rear.

Peugeot have done a great job in revitalising 308 and especially giving new life to the estate……sorry, SW.

The Facts

Model: Peugeot 308 SW Allure Premium Blue HDI auto

Price: £30,620 (£32,120 as tested)

0-62 mph: 10.9 secs

Top speed: 129mph

Economy: 60 mpg

CO2: 122 g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]