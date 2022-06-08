Group goes Dutch on Scottish rallying tour with convoy of classic cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Group goes Dutch on Scottish rallying tour with convoy of classic cars

By Felicity Donohoe
June 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

A group of motoring enthusiasts have been bringing smiles to people’s faces across Scotland’s roads last week as they took to the Highlands and north-east in a convoy of classic cars.

The Dutch group, Automobiel Sport Club De Ijsselrijders, has been staying at hotels across the country after arriving here to begin their Schotland 2022 Rally Tour, taking in some of the most beautiful roads and scenery along the way.

The cars set off from Dalfsen, Netherlands, on May 20 and were met by their owners who arrived in Edinburgh on May 24, ready to start their five-day journey.

Their trip included the Central Belt, Highland, Perthshire and Grampian, and headed as far north as Tain.

The group has recorded some of their trip that captures the true joy of driving vintage vehicles in Scotland – even as they debate the benefits of convertibles in a rainy climate – and we’re thrilled they chose to spend their 2022 tour with us.

We were lucky enough to catch them on their stay in Glencoe. Here’s a selection of some of their stunning cars at the Ballachulish Hotel.

Loch Ness Classic Car Tour back on the road

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]