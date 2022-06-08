Group goes Dutch on Scottish rallying tour with convoy of classic cars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of motoring enthusiasts have been bringing smiles to people’s faces across Scotland’s roads last week as they took to the Highlands and north-east in a convoy of classic cars.

The Dutch group, Automobiel Sport Club De Ijsselrijders, has been staying at hotels across the country after arriving here to begin their Schotland 2022 Rally Tour, taking in some of the most beautiful roads and scenery along the way.

The cars set off from Dalfsen, Netherlands, on May 20 and were met by their owners who arrived in Edinburgh on May 24, ready to start their five-day journey.

Their trip included the Central Belt, Highland, Perthshire and Grampian, and headed as far north as Tain.

The group has recorded some of their trip that captures the true joy of driving vintage vehicles in Scotland – even as they debate the benefits of convertibles in a rainy climate – and we’re thrilled they chose to spend their 2022 tour with us.

We were lucky enough to catch them on their stay in Glencoe. Here’s a selection of some of their stunning cars at the Ballachulish Hotel.