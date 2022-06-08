Loch Ness success for classic car charity tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stunning Highland scenery was the backdrop to the return of the Loch Ness Classic Car tour on Saturday, which saw 20 crews gather in Inverness to showcase some of the finest vintage vehicles in Scotland.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness, the much-loved event returned after a two year break over the pandemic to see spectators, enthusiasts and car-owners gather at Inverness Ice Centre, the start point of the tour.

Cars from the 1950s included an Austin A105 Westminster Vanden Plas and a Triumph TR3. Cars of the ’60’s and ’70’s included MGB GTs, a Triumph TR6, an immaculate Rolls Royce Silver Shadow and a rare Bristol 412, of which only 98 were ever produced.

£5000 boost for charity

Modern vehicles included a Lotus Exige, a BMW i8, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a 6-litre Dodge Challenger, with entries coming from Aberdeenshire, the Mearns and the Central Belt.

It was wonderful to have the tour back in action and to see so many of these beautiful classic cars on the roads once more

The charity event was in support of Prostate Scotland and the club’s charity account, and despite taking place during the busy Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, the club managed to raise an impressive £5000 – and with more pledges to come.

Flagged off by Rotary district governor Heather Stuart, the tour headed to the west coast, and took in sights such as Achnasheen, Strathcarron, Kyleakin, Glenshiel and Glenmoriston, before heading back to Inverness to complete the circuit.

Prostate Scotland communications and supporter care officer, Morag Idan, was also on hand to present awards and finishers’ certificates with Ms Stuart.

Clerk of the course Ormond Smith said: “We were lucky to have such a great day for the event. It was wonderful to have the tour back in action and to see so many of these beautiful classic cars on the roads once more.

“We’d like to thank all the entrants who travelled from far and wide to take part, and helped raise funds for Prostate Scotland – a most deserving charity.”

