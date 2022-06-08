Loch Ness success for classic car charity tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loch Ness success for classic car charity tour

By Felicity Donohoe
June 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 4:19 pm
Stunning Highland scenery was the backdrop to the return of the Loch Ness Classic Car tour on Saturday, which saw 20 crews gather in Inverness to showcase some of the finest vintage vehicles in Scotland.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Inverness Loch Ness, the much-loved event returned after a two year break over the pandemic to see spectators, enthusiasts and car-owners gather at Inverness Ice Centre, the start point of the tour.

Cars from the 1950s included an Austin A105 Westminster Vanden Plas and a Triumph TR3. Cars of the ’60’s and ’70’s included MGB GTs, a Triumph TR6, an immaculate Rolls Royce Silver Shadow and a rare Bristol 412, of which only 98 were ever produced.

£5000 boost for charity

Modern vehicles included a Lotus Exige, a BMW i8, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a 6-litre Dodge Challenger, with entries coming from Aberdeenshire, the Mearns and the Central Belt.

It was wonderful to have the tour back in action and to see so many of these beautiful classic cars on the roads once more

The charity event was in support of Prostate Scotland and the club’s charity account, and despite taking place during the busy Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, the club managed to raise an impressive £5000 – and with more pledges to come.

Flagged off by Rotary district governor Heather Stuart, the tour headed to the west coast, and took in sights such as Achnasheen, Strathcarron, Kyleakin, Glenshiel and Glenmoriston, before heading back to Inverness to complete the circuit.

Prostate Scotland communications and supporter care officer, Morag Idan, was also on hand to present awards and finishers’ certificates with Ms Stuart.

Clerk of the course Ormond Smith said: “We were lucky to have such a great day for the event. It was wonderful to have the tour back in action and to see so many of these beautiful classic cars on the roads once more.

“We’d like to thank all the entrants who travelled from far and wide to take part, and helped raise funds for Prostate Scotland – a most deserving charity.”

