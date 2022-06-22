Museum offers wheel deal to mini motorists with Junior Driving School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Museum offers wheel deal to mini motorists with Junior Driving School

By Felicity Donohoe
June 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:47 pm
Kids learning how to drive at Grampian Transport Museum's junior driving school
Grampian Transport Museum's junior driving school will be open free of charge until August 31.

Grampian Transport Museum is offering young would-be motorists the chance to take a turn behind the wheel at this summer’s Junior Driving School.

Thanks to support from Museums and Galleries Scotland (MGS) the award-winning Alford-based museum is able to open its outdoor Junior Driving School (JDS) free of charge for the second year running.

The test circuit and electric cars

For children aged four to eight, the mini motorists will receive a short classroom-based introduction before heading onto the test circuit in electric cars, and on completion of the course the new drivers will receive their junior licence.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy is looking forward to welcoming the new batch of motoring enthusiasts, and is expecting thousands of visitors from home and abroad throughout the season.

Mini circuit a star attraction

One of the electric cars with "Grampian Police" written on the side.

He said: “The Junior Driving School is a star attraction for 4 to 8-year-olds – they just love it. It is a ‘learn through play’ activity which gives them an understanding of important rules of the road, helping to keep them safe.

“Normally £4 for a 20-minute lesson it is excellent value, but in these difficult times when the cost of living is rocketing it would not be a high priority spend.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to offer it free of charge again this summer thanks to the generosity of a grant from MGS, who have been extremely supportive of the museum sector across Scotland.”

Extended opening

The electric cars parked next to the tracks traffic lights.

The museum will also extend its opening hours to seven days during the school holidays.

Ross added: “Since the Covid restrictions were lifted we have been very pleased to be able to fully open the museum and to offer our traditional warm welcome.

“It’s good to see the smiling faces while still maintaining some sensible precautions for the comfort of everyone. Our online booking system has proved particularly popular as it makes entry quick and easy.”

Children driving the mini cars with the help of an instructor.

The Junior Driving School is open 12-4pm every day from July 1 with trained instructors on hand.

For more info go to gtm.org.uk or call 01975 562292.

Junior Driving School at the Grampian Transport Museum.

