Museum offers wheel deal to mini motorists with Junior Driving School

Grampian Transport Museum is offering young would-be motorists the chance to take a turn behind the wheel at this summer’s Junior Driving School.

Thanks to support from Museums and Galleries Scotland (MGS) the award-winning Alford-based museum is able to open its outdoor Junior Driving School (JDS) free of charge for the second year running.

For children aged four to eight, the mini motorists will receive a short classroom-based introduction before heading onto the test circuit in electric cars, and on completion of the course the new drivers will receive their junior licence.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy is looking forward to welcoming the new batch of motoring enthusiasts, and is expecting thousands of visitors from home and abroad throughout the season.

Mini circuit a star attraction

He said: “The Junior Driving School is a star attraction for 4 to 8-year-olds – they just love it. It is a ‘learn through play’ activity which gives them an understanding of important rules of the road, helping to keep them safe.

“Normally £4 for a 20-minute lesson it is excellent value, but in these difficult times when the cost of living is rocketing it would not be a high priority spend.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to offer it free of charge again this summer thanks to the generosity of a grant from MGS, who have been extremely supportive of the museum sector across Scotland.”

Extended opening

The museum will also extend its opening hours to seven days during the school holidays.

Ross added: “Since the Covid restrictions were lifted we have been very pleased to be able to fully open the museum and to offer our traditional warm welcome.

“It’s good to see the smiling faces while still maintaining some sensible precautions for the comfort of everyone. Our online booking system has proved particularly popular as it makes entry quick and easy.”

The Junior Driving School is open 12-4pm every day from July 1 with trained instructors on hand.

For more info go to gtm.org.uk or call 01975 562292.