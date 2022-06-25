Call for ‘debate’ over remote driving safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Call for ‘debate’ over remote driving safety

By Felicity Donohoe
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Report issues recommendations on the safe operation of remote vehicles.
Report issues recommendations on the safe operation of remote vehicles.

A call for “healthy debate” on how to regulate remote driving has been made, with the AA claiming “extensive testing” will be required to keep roads safe.

Remote driving technology is already in use in controlled environments such as warehouses, farms and mines. However, under present road traffic law, there is no express legal requirement for a driver to be within their vehicle.

In January this year the Scottish Law Commission and Law Commission of England and Wales published a joint report with recommendations for regulating the authorisation and use of AVs (automated vehicles) in Scotland, England and Wales.

It said AVs could improve the safety of Scottish roads, reduce congestion, increase accessibility and revolutionise passenger services.

Safe vehicle control from a distance

A remote control system using 5G telecommunication technology mobile networks operates a car remotely.

The Law Commission of England and Wales has now published a paper on how vehicles on public roads could be controlled by an individual who is potentially several miles away.

The UK Government will decide whether or not to accept the recommendations and bring them into effect.

In Scotland, the Law Society says some authorised AVs will be able to drive themselves in certain environments without a user-in-charge (UIC), such as valet parking, taxi, private hire or bus services.

The operation of no-user-in-charge (NUIC) vehicles would be overseen in a remote centre by a licensed operator. NUIC operators would simply need to respond to alerts where the vehicle encountered problems it could not deal with.

Beyond electric: What will the fuels of the future look like?

Safety and connectivity challenges

The Scottish Law Commissions recommends NUIC operators should have systems in place to ensure that their personnel can respond effectively.

However, the current Law Commission of England and Wales paper highlights safety challenges such as the consequences of connectivity between driver and vehicle being lost, how drivers can be aware of a vehicle’s surroundings, and how unauthorised takeover of vehicles can be prevented.

Most drivers just want the basics solved, such as keeping roads pothole-free

Public Law Commissioner Nicholas Paines QC said: “Remote driving technology is already capable of being used on our roads.

“We hope our issues paper can contribute to a healthy debate about the appropriate regulation of this technology and what can be done to maximise protection of road users while encouraging innovation.”

Roads could be made safer with remote driving, but proper regulation required, says report.

The Commissions’ recommendations say that, governed by the right legal framework, AVs could improve the safety of Scottish roads, reduce congestion, increase accessibility and revolutionise passenger services.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said remote driving “could see the novelty of controlling a child’s toy evolve into a legal form of transport”.

Public must be part of the conversation

Mr Cousens added: “While trials of remote driving are currently under way in Milton Keynes, extending the capability to potentially allow all drivers to sit miles away and ‘drive’ a car will need extensive testing, tough regulation and a conversation that brings the public along for the journey.

“While not wishing to stand in the way of progress, most drivers just want the basics solved, such as keeping roads pothole-free.”

Full Scottish Government plans for the future of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV) are available to read here.

For more information on driverless roads in Scotland see lawscot.org.uk

Hydrogen still fuels the future for Toyota

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]