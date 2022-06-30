McRae trio set to tackle rally challenge at Knockhill track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
McRae trio set to tackle rally challenge at Knockhill track

By Felicity Donohoe
June 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 5:19 pm
The McRae rally family will take to the track together.
The name McRae is synonymous with the world of rallying and this weekend three generations of the famous family will be on track together at the Knockhill Circuit.

The McRae Rally Challenge will bring together the cream of UK and world rallying talent.

Rallying legend Jimmy will compete head-to-head in a classic Stobart-liveried Mark 2 Escort with his son Alister in a World Rally Championship Hyundai, while grandson Max, Alister’s son, will be behind the wheel in a Ford Fiesta.

Six world champions at the circuit

There will also be six world champions at the event: Stig Blomqvist, Luis Moya, Derek Ringer, who was Colin McRae’s co-driver, Phil Mills, and top woman driver, Scotland’s Louise Aitken-Walker and her co-driver Tina Thorner.

Current WRC star Elfyn Evans will also be there supporting his father, former champion Gwyndaf, who will be competing in a Mark 2 Escort.

Alister McRae and co-driver Derek Ringer in a Subaru Legacy RS race in the 16th Rally Legend San Marino, October 2017.

Making his rally debut will be Olympic cyclist – and motoring enthusiast – Sir Chris Hoy, who will take the wheel of a blistering Mitsubishi Evo.

There’s a capacity entry of 85 with no fewer than 65 top world, European, British, Scottish and ladies champions taking to the track and rallycross sections of the circuit, along with 20 competitors from the Scottish and English junior championships.

North-east teen gears up for Michelin Ginetta Juniors success

There will be 10 stages over the two days of the event, covering a total of
40 stage miles, so plenty of action is guaranteed.

Away from the competition, there will also be the largest collection of Colin McRae’s competition cars on display, and they’ll also be paraded each day – all 24 of them, from his first Mini, to his World Championship-winning Subaru Impreza, L555 BAT, and his unique R4 concept rally car.

Competition car display

Sir Chris Hoy will make his rally debut at Knockhill.

More than 40 WRC, Group B, Group A and other iconic rally cars will be on display and on track each day including Audi Quattro, Peugeot 205 T16, MG Metro 6R4, Renault 5 Gordini and other classic cars from three decades of rallying history.

Throughout the weekend, all the stars will be taking part in interviews and will take questions from enthusiasts in the crowd.

The Knockhill McRae Challenge takes place on Saturday and Sunday 2-3rd of July.

For more information, go to knockhill.com

Ashleigh Morris sets her sights on rally success

