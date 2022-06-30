McRae trio set to tackle rally challenge at Knockhill track

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The name McRae is synonymous with the world of rallying and this weekend three generations of the famous family will be on track together at the Knockhill Circuit.

The McRae Rally Challenge will bring together the cream of UK and world rallying talent.

Rallying legend Jimmy will compete head-to-head in a classic Stobart-liveried Mark 2 Escort with his son Alister in a World Rally Championship Hyundai, while grandson Max, Alister’s son, will be behind the wheel in a Ford Fiesta.

Six world champions at the circuit

There will also be six world champions at the event: Stig Blomqvist, Luis Moya, Derek Ringer, who was Colin McRae’s co-driver, Phil Mills, and top woman driver, Scotland’s Louise Aitken-Walker and her co-driver Tina Thorner.

Current WRC star Elfyn Evans will also be there supporting his father, former champion Gwyndaf, who will be competing in a Mark 2 Escort.

Making his rally debut will be Olympic cyclist – and motoring enthusiast – Sir Chris Hoy, who will take the wheel of a blistering Mitsubishi Evo.

There’s a capacity entry of 85 with no fewer than 65 top world, European, British, Scottish and ladies champions taking to the track and rallycross sections of the circuit, along with 20 competitors from the Scottish and English junior championships.

There will be 10 stages over the two days of the event, covering a total of

40 stage miles, so plenty of action is guaranteed.

Away from the competition, there will also be the largest collection of Colin McRae’s competition cars on display, and they’ll also be paraded each day – all 24 of them, from his first Mini, to his World Championship-winning Subaru Impreza, L555 BAT, and his unique R4 concept rally car.

Competition car display

More than 40 WRC, Group B, Group A and other iconic rally cars will be on display and on track each day including Audi Quattro, Peugeot 205 T16, MG Metro 6R4, Renault 5 Gordini and other classic cars from three decades of rallying history.

Throughout the weekend, all the stars will be taking part in interviews and will take questions from enthusiasts in the crowd.

The Knockhill McRae Challenge takes place on Saturday and Sunday 2-3rd of July.

For more information, go to knockhill.com