Familiar Focus formula still fab in humble hatch

The Ford Focus has been a family favourite since it replaced the Escort in the late 1990s.

Numerous iterations since then have improved the car but the basic formula remains the same – it’s practical, economical, fun and easy to drive.

The fourth generation was launched in 2019 and given a facelift towards the end of last year.

The engine line up has been simplified, there’s a mild hybrid system, styling updates, a bigger touchscreen and better technology.

I spent a week driving one of the most desirable versions of the car. The ST-Line Vignale sits near the top of the range.

Sporty styling

It gets the sporty styling of the ST-Line spec coupled with the sumptuous interior of Ford’s luxury Vignale trim.

Underneath the bonnet is a 1.0 litre, three cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Three cylinders and just one litre might sound a bit weedy but it all the power most people will need.

With 155hp, it can get from 0-62mph in 9.0 seconds and reach a top speed just north of 130mph. A torque – that’s pulling power – figure of 190Nm means it won’t struggle to go uphill even when fully laden with passengers and luggage.

One of the best things about the newest Focus is the new 13.2in touchscreen. In recent years Ford has struggled to get its infotainment right, with systems that were fiddly to use and slow to react.

Improved cabin and premium sounds

The latest version fixes all that. The screen is large and crystal clear. It’s intuitive to use and responds quickly to commands.

In fact, the entire cabin has been improved beyond recognition. Buttons are cleaner and more thoughtfully laid out. There’s a neat electronic handbrake and both USB and the newer USC ports.

Go for the Vignale trim and you get superb quilted leather seats that are comfortable on even the longest of journeys.

You also get a premium B&O sound system, digital instrument display, a wireless charging pad, ski hatch and a few other knickknacks for around £2,200 over standard ST-Line models.

My car came with an optional (£995) panoramic sunroof which makes the interior much lighter and more pleasant.

Other nice features included keyless entry and start, dual zone climate control, Ford’s superb Quickclear heated windscreen, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Responsive and economical

There’s plenty of safety kit as well, such as traffic sign recognition, a blind spot warning system, front and rear parking sensors, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

On the move is where the Focus really excels. That little engine responds quickly and strongly to throttle input. This is partly down to the 48V mild hybrid system the car is equipped with.

Energy that would otherwise be lost in braking is captured by the battery and used to run an electric motor, assisting with acceleration and giving fuel economy a boost.

Official fuel economy is 52mpg and I achieved a not unreasonable 47mpg during a week of mixed town and country driving.

The Focus is one of the most fun to drive cars of its ilk. On a work trip to a rural area it was entertaining to throw around some backroads, with plenty of grip and poise. Indeed it handles better than some hot hatches I’ve driven.

Show it a motorway and it will show you comfort. On a return journey to Edinburgh it sat on the M90 at 70mph with just a whisper of tyre and engine noise.

Meanwhile its compact size and nimble steering make it an easy car to drive in busy city centres.

Being a sportier model the ST-Line has slightly firmer suspension than some versions of the Ford Focus but I never once found it uncomfortable.

Three driving modes – normal, sport and eco – can be chosen to match your driving style or mood.

I really enjoyed my week with the Focus. It’s a great looking car that’s terrific to drive.

At a little over £29,000 the version I drove sits towards the upper end of the Focus price bracket, but it’s well enough kitted out to feel worth every penny.

SUVs may dominate the sales charts these days but there’s still plenty of life in the humble hatchback.

The Facts

Model: Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale

Price: £29,160

0-62mph: 9.0 seconds

Top speed: 131mph

Economy: 52.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 121g/km