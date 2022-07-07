Familiar Focus formula still fab in humble hatch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Familiar Focus formula still fab in humble hatch

By Jack McKeown
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

The Ford Focus has been a family favourite since it replaced the Escort in the late 1990s.

Numerous iterations since then have improved the car but the basic formula remains the same – it’s practical, economical, fun and easy to drive.

The fourth generation was launched in 2019 and given a facelift towards the end of last year.

The engine line up has been simplified, there’s a mild hybrid system, styling updates, a bigger touchscreen and better technology.

I spent a week driving one of the most desirable versions of the car. The ST-Line Vignale sits near the top of the range.

Sporty styling

It gets the sporty styling of the ST-Line spec coupled with the sumptuous interior of Ford’s luxury Vignale trim.

Underneath the bonnet is a 1.0 litre, three cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Three cylinders and just one litre might sound a bit weedy but it all the power most people will need.

With 155hp, it can get from 0-62mph in 9.0 seconds and reach a top speed just north of 130mph. A torque – that’s pulling power – figure of 190Nm means it won’t struggle to go uphill even when fully laden with passengers and luggage.

One of the best things about the newest Focus is the new 13.2in touchscreen. In recent years Ford has struggled to get its infotainment right, with systems that were fiddly to use and slow to react.

Improved cabin and premium sounds

The latest version fixes all that. The screen is large and crystal clear. It’s intuitive to use and responds quickly to commands.

In fact, the entire cabin has been improved beyond recognition. Buttons are cleaner and more thoughtfully laid out. There’s a neat electronic handbrake and both USB and the newer USC ports.

Go for the Vignale trim and you get superb quilted leather seats that are comfortable on even the longest of journeys.

You also get a premium B&O sound system, digital instrument display, a wireless charging pad, ski hatch and a few other knickknacks for around £2,200 over standard ST-Line models.

Rugged restyle brings a boost to Fiesta Active X

My car came with an optional (£995) panoramic sunroof which makes the interior much lighter and more pleasant.

Other nice features included keyless entry and start, dual zone climate control, Ford’s superb Quickclear heated windscreen, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Responsive and economical

There’s plenty of safety kit as well, such as traffic sign recognition, a blind spot warning system, front and rear parking sensors, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking.

On the move is where the Focus really excels. That little engine responds quickly and strongly to throttle input. This is partly down to the 48V mild hybrid system the car is equipped with.

Energy that would otherwise be lost in braking is captured by the battery and used to run an electric motor, assisting with acceleration and giving fuel economy a boost.

SUVs may dominate the sales charts but there’s still plenty of life in the humble hatchback

Official fuel economy is 52mpg and I achieved a not unreasonable 47mpg during a week of mixed town and country driving.

The Focus is one of the most fun to drive cars of its ilk. On a work trip to a rural area it was entertaining to throw around some backroads, with plenty of grip and poise. Indeed it handles better than some hot hatches I’ve driven.

Show it a motorway and it will show you comfort. On a return journey to Edinburgh it sat on the M90 at 70mph with just a whisper of tyre and engine noise.

Meanwhile its compact size and nimble steering make it an easy car to drive in busy city centres.

Mighty Mustang Mach 1 muscle car one mean machine

Being a sportier model the ST-Line has slightly firmer suspension than some versions of the Ford Focus but I never once found it uncomfortable.

Three driving modes – normal, sport and eco – can be chosen to match your driving style or mood.

I really enjoyed my week with the Focus. It’s a great looking car that’s terrific to drive.

At a little over £29,000 the version I drove sits towards the upper end of the Focus price bracket, but it’s well enough kitted out to feel worth every penny.

SUVs may dominate the sales charts these days but there’s still plenty of life in the humble hatchback.

The Facts

Model: Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale

Price: £29,160

0-62mph: 9.0 seconds

Top speed: 131mph

Economy: 52.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 121g/km

Making Wildtraks in the New Ford Ranger

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]