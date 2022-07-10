Drivers urged to sell old vehicles to take advantage of boom in used car market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers urged to sell old vehicles to take advantage of boom in used car market

By Felicity Donohoe
July 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Used car sales on the increase.

With drivers face waiting times of up to a year for a new car, used car sales are continuing to rise as research shows that 82% percent of all car sales in 2021 were used vehicles.

According to data from Tradesure Insurance, over 7.5 million used cars were sold last year, compared to just 1.6 million new cars.

In the last month alone, over 243,000 Google searches in the UK included the term ‘used cars’.

Interest in used electric vehicles is also on the rise with searches surging by 387% in the past month.

Petrol and EV cars see boost in buyer interest

Selling as fast as petrol and diesel cars in April 2022, motoring experts say that both petrol/diesel cars and used EVs are worth the investment – and have urged drivers to sell vehicles now to take advantage of the buoyant market.

Andy McDonald, underwriting and product development manager at Tradesure Insurance, said: “The used car market is absolutely booming right now and isn’t showing signs of slowing down.

“The good news is that a decent second-hand car, well looked after, can stand you in good stead for years to come and not break the bank or depreciate steeply like a new motor.”

He added: “Looking for cars that are around five years old as they are less likely to need expensive replacements at this age, and look for a mileage of 80-100k.”

Buying a used EV: Our guide to making a smart purchase

EV choice becoming easier for drivers

In addition to the overall increase in used cars, research from Indicata Market Watch indicates that used EV sales are now matching sales of diesel and petrol vehicles, with a 68% increase in sales reported for April 2022.

Chris Butterworth, a sustainability-driven design technologist and strategist at Yard,
said: “While battery technologies aren’t quite there yet when it comes to range in comparison to a combustion engine, having the average journey a lot shorter means that it becomes easier to adopt, especially with new legislation for newly built homes to have an EV charging point fitted as standard.

“The rise in EV car sales lines up nicely with the fact that more cities up and down the UK have plans to implement low emission zones over the coming months, which means that drivers will see more potential savings when making their daily commute.”

Aberdeen among top UK cities for used car finance

Boost in online sales

Other research has shown that more drivers are turning to online market places such as eBay to find used cars. A spokesperson for CarMats.co.uk, who carried out the research, said: “With fewer new cars available, many people have taken to eBay and second-hand apps to purchase a used car and reduce their wait time.

“Ultimately, this has caused a rise in used car costs, making now the perfect time to sell your old car.”

The Vauxhall Corsa was the most popular used car sold in 2021 and in 2022 so far, with Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Ford and Toyota topping the list for the most used car sales in 2021.

Will EV charge point plan will leave some UK areas behind?

