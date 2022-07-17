Top five affordable cars most likely to pass MoT

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re a first time car buyer looking to cut costs and need a safe, reliable vehicle that will get through its MoT with minimum trouble, then look no further than the Peugeot 108.

A recent study by Bill Plant driving school found that this humble French model had the highest MoT pass rate of 85.90% out of a total of 54,700 tests.

The Mini Cooper came in second place with 114,467 tests with a pass rate of 84.73%, followed by Skoda Citigo with 41,978 tests and a pass rate of 83.95%.

The VW up! came in fourth place (83.92% out of 95,632 tests) and fifth was the SEAT Mii (81.51% and 14,758 tests).

The Peugeot 108 uses a lot of the already proven components from the Peugeot 107, and can often be found for a bargain price on the second hand market, too.

Although older Mini Coopers suffered a few reliability issues, the quality of the newer models from 2014 onwards has improved.

Skoda (Citigo), owned by Volkswagen (as is the up!), is known for build quality and reliability.

Single EV charge offers 161 mile range for £5

The Seat Mii rounds out the top five as the only EV.

A single charge on the Mii, costing around £5, will see a range of around 161 miles, and can be charged in around one hour with fast charging, or four hours from a wall box charger.

The Bill Plant study of Department for Transport MoT data assessed test volume and tests passed for almost 9,000 different models across the UK.

Bill Plant used those figures to calculate the pass rate before ranking each model on its calculated pass rate.

Before ranking them, all models with less than 10,000 MOT tests were cut to gain a more accurate representation of the pass rates. The list was then further cut to accommodate cars that were more likely to be within buyer budgets, using data from sources such as Auto Express.