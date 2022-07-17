Top five affordable cars most likely to pass MoT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top five affordable cars most likely to pass MoT

By Felicity Donohoe
July 17, 2022, 6:00 am
The Peugeot 108.

If you’re a first time car buyer looking to cut costs and need a safe, reliable vehicle that will get through its MoT with minimum trouble, then look no further than the Peugeot 108.

A recent study by Bill Plant driving school found that this humble French model had the highest MoT pass rate of 85.90% out of a total of 54,700 tests.

The Mini Cooper came in second place with 114,467 tests with a pass rate of 84.73%, followed by Skoda Citigo with 41,978 tests and a pass rate of 83.95%.

The VW up! came in fourth place (83.92% out of 95,632 tests) and fifth was the SEAT Mii (81.51% and 14,758 tests).

The Peugeot 108 uses a lot of the already proven components from the Peugeot 107, and can often be found for a bargain price on the second hand market, too.

Although older Mini Coopers suffered a few reliability issues, the quality of the newer models from 2014 onwards has improved.

Skoda (Citigo), owned by Volkswagen (as is the up!), is known for build quality and reliability.

The Seat Mii rounds out the top five as the only EV.

A single charge on the Mii, costing around £5, will see a range of around 161 miles, and can be charged in around one hour with fast charging, or four hours from a wall box charger.

The Bill Plant study of Department for Transport MoT data assessed test volume and tests passed for almost 9,000 different models across the UK.

Bill Plant used those figures to calculate the pass rate before ranking each model on its calculated pass rate.

Before ranking them, all models with less than 10,000 MOT tests were cut to gain a more accurate representation of the pass rates. The list was then further cut to accommodate cars that were more likely to be within buyer budgets, using data from sources such as Auto Express.

