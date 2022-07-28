Scotland leads charge on electric vehicles network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Scotland leads charge on electric vehicles network

By Felicity Donohoe
July 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

One of the biggest challenges in Scotland’s transition to net zero and adoption of electric vehicles (EV, has been the delivery of a country-wide EV charge point network – one that can meet the demands of an ever growing number of drivers making the switch.

The rapid growth of EV ownership in the last two years has focused attention on how the country’s charging infrastructure will cope with demand.

As part of the strategy to meet demand for EVs and charge points, Scotland’s transport minister Jenny Gilruth stated that public and private sector partnerships would be key in “attracting investment and scaling provision at pace”.

Charging station provision is crucial to the success of meeting net zero targets.

It saw Austrian tech giants SWARCO handed the contract to to take full operational responsibility for ChargePlace Scotland (CPS), Scotland’s public electric vehicle charge point operations, for an initial two year period, going live on July 27 last year.

The traffic and infrastructure company operates in 80 countries and boasts a team of 3800 traffic experts. Its brief was to determine the key operational difficulties and implement an effective system capable of providing service to Scotland’s burgeoning EV marketplace.

Charger roll-out helping aid transition to net zero

Justin Meyer of SWARCO.

ChargePlace Scotland (CPS) was established by the Scottish government at a cost of £45m. CPS didn’t own any charge points but provided the operational system that connects the chargers into a network, interacting with customers from billing through support provision.

As demand grew, the CPS back office systems began to develop issues around call handling, emails and online fault reports, which SWARCO immediately tackled.

The company encountered other challenges that included account transfer and registrations, and with the new CPS app, which saw major changes required to system operations. Bringing these crucial systems into line would define the direction and success of Scotland’s charge point infrastructure.

Will EV charge point plan will leave some UK areas behind?

Planning for an all-electric future

SWARCO has seen 13,000 new charge cards issued since January.

SWARCO’s global experience in deploying major traffic and electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects enabled them to effectively plan for the biggest EV network migration seen in the industry to date.

A full year after the programme went live, Justin Meyer, managing director of SWARCO Smart Charging, speaks about the challenges ahead as Scotland aims for zero emission transportation.

“Prior to taking over the contract we opened a purpose-built office at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee, and this reflected our commitment to supporting Scotland’s overall desire to achieve net zero,” he said.

“We recruited an initial 14 employees locally, and by May this year, the team had doubled in size, and this will continue, providing local opportunities for development in technical and media fields for staff.”

SWARCO has hired almost 30 employees in Scotland with more jobs planned.

The company is able to track just how successful EV charging and uptake has been, reporting over 36,000 individual charge sessions and over 700,000 kWh consumed in the first week.

In Scotland, SWARCO has now passed the 45,000 member mark with over 13,000 charge cards issued since January.

“Scotland’s charging network is now a vastly different network to the one we inherited a year ago,” said Mr Meyer. “We have overseen some real transformational activity and delivered continuously improving results.”

The CPS network now has 2,300 publicly available charge points. In the first three months of this year, 90 new public chargers went live and more are new chargers being planned by both public and private companies.

Demand for electric cars surges by 106% in 2021

Public confidence in charge network crucial

Scotland is now leading the UK in rapid charger provision per head of population and all new rapid chargers added to the CPS network “must have the capability to accept contactless payments,” said Mr Meyer.

“We are continuing to give EV drivers and charger owners the confidence that the network will continue to be built with both groups in mind. It must continue to provide that single, unified, easy point of access; delivering the service and reducing range anxiety for both new and experienced drivers out there.

“The relationship between charge point manufacturers and the auto industry in developing aligned technology progress is also key,” he added.

At EVA Scotland we expect to see continued improvements to the charging landscape

Also vital to its success is continued public private partnerships.

Mr Meyer said: “The Scottish government has led the way in initiating a vision of a widespread public access EV network, but it is private investment that will support the ongoing growth and modernisation required to meet the demand for both volume and ease of access.”

The Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) Scotland, which represents EV drivers’ interests, says it is essential to have a smooth running public charging system.

Neil Swanson of the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland.

Neil Swanson, EVA Scotland director, said: “Having confidence in being able to access the charging network in a simple and trouble-free way is imperative.

“At the beginning of this process of providing EV charging facilities in Scotland there were some difficulties in establishing the ChargePlace Scotland network,” he said, adding that drivers frequently encountered issues around finding chargers and getting support from the helpline.

“Today, the number of EVs on the roads in growing exponentially, and at EVA Scotland we expect to see continued improvements to the charging landscape.”

Mr Meyer agreed, adding: “This is a key focus over the next 12 months. Enabling and reflecting Scotland’s EV charging network as a transactional environment, as opposed to a utility provision, would benefit both drivers and owners.”

  • SWARCO Smart Charging was named as Charging & Re-fuelling Infrastructure Provider of the Year by Greenfleet, whose award celebrates environmental excellence in the fleet and transport sector.

Are we heading for electric vehicle gridlock?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]