Super Supra revival lives up to big expectations

By Jack McKeown
August 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Toyota Supra.
Toyota Supra.

When I was growing up in the 1990s the Toyota Supra was one of my favourite cars.

Big, bold and muscular, it was one of the most eye-catching sports cars out there.

UK sales of that fourth generation Supra ceased in 1996 and the big, powerful coupe gradually disappeared from our roads.

A revival of a cherished model

Now, well over two decades later, Toyota has finally revived one of its most cherished models.

It was with huge anticipation and fervour that I got behind the wheel of the all new Toyota Supra.

Developed jointly with BMW, the fifth generation Supra shares a chassis, engine and other components with the Z4.

Is it a good or a bad thing that the Supra is much the same as the BMW Z4 under the skin?

Undeniably, a good thing. Combining BMW’s talent for producing fantastic driving cars together with Toyota’s reputation for bulletproof reliability is a very good idea.

The Supra looks absolutely fantastic and is, to my eyes, a more attractive car than the Z4.

In a nice nod to the car’s heritage, the rear end features a Supra badge with a similar font to its 1990s predecessor.

Prices start at £49,495 and buyers can choose from a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine with 254bhp or a 3.0 turbo with 335bhp.

The 2.0 litre comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while 3.0 litre buyers can choose the same automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual. All versions are rear-wheel drive.

My test car was the 3.0 litre auto model and came with a £57,495 price tag.

How does it drive?

Hit the start button and there’s a throaty rumble from under the bonnet as the engine springs into life.

I took the Supra for a spin on the west coast of Scotland on a sunny morning in late July.

Within 30 seconds I was grinning, and my affection for the car only grew as I spent more time with it.

Hydrogen still fuels the future for Toyota

The car reacts instantly to throttle input, seamlessly moving into the best gear and roaring forward

First off: it is fast. Zero to 62mph takes just 4.3 seconds and top speed is 155mph. What’s even more impressive is how responsive the car is.

The car reacts instantly to throttle input, seamlessly moving into the best gear and roaring forward.

The 3.0 litre six cylinder engine is outstanding. There’s as much power as you could need or want, all accompanied by a satisfying yowl.

A 50:50 weight distribution means the car is perfectly balanced and this shows in the way it drives.

Steering feedback is superb with the wheel always letting you know what the car is doing.

And grip levels are way beyond anything you can explore without venturing onto a race track.

Comfortable over long distance

When you’re not pressing on, the Toyota Supra is a surprisingly comfortable car to cover long distances in.

Easing off the throttle, the car cruised nicely at 60mph. You could easily do a route like the North Coast 500 in a Supra.

Inside you’ll only find two seats. These have enough room to fit even very tall people such as myself.

The absence of rear seats has allowed the boot to be stretched to a pretty generous 290 litres, which is enough for a couple’s weekend luggage or a set of golf clubs.

There’s a handy parcel shelf as well.

The Supra borrows some of its interior switchgear from BMW, including the superb iDrive system.

This uses a rotary dial to operate controls and is light years easier than a touchscreen to use without taking your eyes off the road.

It was with a high degree of reluctance that I handed back the keys to the Supra.

It manages that tricky juggling act of being a thoroughly accomplished sports car while also being refined enough to go away on holiday in.

The Facts

Model: Toyota Supra

Price: £57,495

0-62mph: 4.3 seconds

Top speed: 155mph

Economy: 34.4mpg

CO2 emissions: 188g/km

