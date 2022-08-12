Drivers sign up for rally offset opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers sign up for rally offset opportunity

By Felicity Donohoe
August 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 6:57 am
Post Thumbnail

Carbon Positive Motorsport is celebrating their one-year anniversary at this year’s Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally, after launching at last year’s event with ambassadors Ashleigh Morris and 3-times BRC champion Matt Edwards.

Carbon Positive Motorsport provides motorsport events, competitors and spectators with a range of carbon offsetting services – helping anyone in motorsport to make a sustainable positive environmental impact.

Offsetting is carried out through work with Carbon Positive Motorsport partner Highland Carbon (highlandcarbon.com/uk-projects) to source UK based re-wilding projects which restore wild landscapes for the benefit of rare species.​

A more sustainable future for motorsport

Ashleigh Morris is sponsored by Carbon Positive Motorsport.

The business was founded by Paul Glass and Steve Smith. Paul is a lifelong motorsport enthusiast who competes both as a driver and co-driver, while Steve has over 35 years of experience within the motorsport and automotive industries.

Both are passionate about creating a more sustainable future for motorsport for future generations to enjoy.

Carbon Positive Motorsport have a number of brand ambassadors competing on the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally, including Ashleigh Morris, Osian Pryce, Garry Pearson, Jock Armstrong, David Bogie and John Wink.

Drivers sign up to offset

Ashleigh Morris in action.

Rally competitors can offset their competition mileage to become carbon neutral from just 14p per mile, or offset 125% of their event carbon footprint from fuel usage from 17p per litre to become carbon positive.

At the time of writing 60% of registered competitors had signed up, demonstrating the commitment of competitors to creating a more sustainable future for motorsport.

Carbon Positive Motorsport is delighted to offer all Grampian Rally Spectators a 20% discount on their range of carbon offsetting services, with prices starting from less than 14 pence per litre.

Go to: carbonpositivemotorsport.com/spectators and use code GR22S – valid August 7-20.

Up to speed with rally driver Ashleigh Morris on the season so far

 

