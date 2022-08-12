Drivers sign up for rally offset opportunity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carbon Positive Motorsport is celebrating their one-year anniversary at this year’s Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally, after launching at last year’s event with ambassadors Ashleigh Morris and 3-times BRC champion Matt Edwards.

Carbon Positive Motorsport provides motorsport events, competitors and spectators with a range of carbon offsetting services – helping anyone in motorsport to make a sustainable positive environmental impact.

Offsetting is carried out through work with Carbon Positive Motorsport partner Highland Carbon (highlandcarbon.com/uk-projects) to source UK based re-wilding projects which restore wild landscapes for the benefit of rare species.​

A more sustainable future for motorsport

The business was founded by Paul Glass and Steve Smith. Paul is a lifelong motorsport enthusiast who competes both as a driver and co-driver, while Steve has over 35 years of experience within the motorsport and automotive industries.

Both are passionate about creating a more sustainable future for motorsport for future generations to enjoy.

Carbon Positive Motorsport have a number of brand ambassadors competing on the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally, including Ashleigh Morris, Osian Pryce, Garry Pearson, Jock Armstrong, David Bogie and John Wink.

Drivers sign up to offset

Rally competitors can offset their competition mileage to become carbon neutral from just 14p per mile, or offset 125% of their event carbon footprint from fuel usage from 17p per litre to become carbon positive.

At the time of writing 60% of registered competitors had signed up, demonstrating the commitment of competitors to creating a more sustainable future for motorsport.

Carbon Positive Motorsport is delighted to offer all Grampian Rally Spectators a 20% discount on their range of carbon offsetting services, with prices starting from less than 14 pence per litre.

Go to: carbonpositivemotorsport.com/spectators and use code GR22S – valid August 7-20.