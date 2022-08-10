WATCH: Ashleigh Morris looks ahead to this weekend’s Grampian Forest Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Ashleigh Morris looks ahead to this weekend's Grampian Forest Rally

By Ashleigh Morris
August 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 6:52 am
I’m currently preparing for the next round of the Scottish Rally Championship (SRC) – the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally this Saturday, near Banchory.

The Grampian Forest Rally was my first gravel rally in my Fiesta R200 (affectionately known as JIG) last year so I’m really looking forward to tackling the event for a second time.

Ashleigh Morris is sponsored by Carbon Positive Motorsport.

Although the stages are different this year, it’s always helpful to have competed on an event before so you have an idea of the surface and best set up for the car.

We tested the car last week at Walters Arena in Wales and it was great to get some extra seat time as we don’t have many opportunities to test the car in between events.

It was incredibly wet and slippery on the day we tested, but good to get used to driving in such challenging conditions.

One year with Carbon Positive Motorsport

Ashleigh at the Grampian stages.

SRC competitors don’t get to recce the stages before the Grampian so our preparation in the lead up to the event will involve going through the pacenotes and video from the note provider.

This year’s Grampian Rally also marks one year of my partnership with one of my sponsors, Carbon Positive Motorsport, as well as their one-year anniversary.

Our previous event was the Scottish Rally which was tough for us – we were running fourth on the road so stages were very slippery and we also got a puncture which cost us some time, but were pleased to finish and secure crucial championship points.

I’m currently sitting 3rd in class M2 and 2nd in the ladies’ championship as we head to the Grampian, and my co-driver Martin Haggett is leading class M2 in the co-drivers’ standings.

Galloway Hills Rally ahead

However, there’s still a long way to go, with three rallies remaining in the 2022 season and dropped scores to be taken into consideration (our top six results from eight rallies will count towards our final score).

After the Grampian we head to the Galloway Hills Rally in September, which was my favourite event on the calendar last year, before finishing off the season at the Carlisle Stages in October.

I’m planning to compete in the SRC again next year, but first JIG will require some TLC over the off-season, including a full rebuild of the engine and gearbox.

Thank you to my sponsors Carbon Positive Motorsport, Morris Lubricants and Demon Tweeks Motorsport for their continued support.

Keep up with Ashleigh

Image by Alan Scott.

You can follow my progress on the Grampian Rally, and the rest of the Scottish Rally Championship, on my website and social media channels:

Ashleighmorris.com

facebook.com/AshleighMorrisRallying

instagram.com/ashleigh_morris

twitter.com/Ashleigh_Morris

linkedin.com/company/ashleigh-morris-rallying

Rally spectator information: grampianforestrally.com/where-to-watch





