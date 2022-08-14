Super-charged one-off Ferrari F40 heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Super-charged one-off Ferrari F40 heads to auction

By Felicity Donohoe
August 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

A Ferrari F40 with upgraded power and in a striking grey colour scheme is heading to auction later this month.

Upgraded to full competition specification by specialists in Holland, the Ferrari F40 ‘Competizione’ was then upgraded again as a UK-based company took these performance revisions further a few years later.

Aberdeen Performance Car Show promises day of skills and stunts

The end result is a car that is capable of producing between up to 1,000bhp, making it one of the most powerful F40 models around.

It hasn’t just had its power boosted, though, as a full restoration took place with the car entirely disassembled and the body fully stripped.

Social media interest in auction announcement

It was then carefully rebuilt, with the exterior finished in triple-layer ‘Grigio Nado’, rather than the usual Ferrari red that F40s are painted in.

The announcement that this particular F40 would be going to auction generated huge interest on the internet, with over 600,000 impressions on social media recorded by the vendor RM Sotheby’s.

Four out of five new Ferraris to be electric or hybrid by 2030, carmaker says

Steep price tag likely

With such high levels of interest, the auction house decided to list the vehicle through its online platform – Sotheby’s Sealed. Bidders are able to see where their current bid ranks, but can’t see what anyone else has bid.

If a buyer ranked in the top three places a bid in the final 90 seconds of the auction, it automatically extends to give everyone a fair shot at winning.

RM Sotheby’s hasn’t attached an estimate to this particular F40, though given that standard models fetch around £800,000, it’s likely that this one could go for more. Bidding opens on August 16 at 10am.

New Ferrari 296 GTB promises power and a fun drive

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]