Kia EV6 beats premium badges on range, charge and speed

The Kia EV6 is not only the most impressive electric car Kia has produced, it is one of the very best electric cars on the market right now.

It’s good-looking. It’s spacious. It has a range of more than 300 miles. It’s fast. It’s well equipped. And it’s capable of charging very rapidly.

The sleek semi-SUV shape of the Kia EV6 sees it sit higher than a standard hatchback, making it easier to get in and out of. Its rivals include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Yet it’s also capable of stealing sales of more upmarket EVs such as the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 or Audi Q4 etron. It really is that good.

Prices start at £43,495 and buyers can choose from two variants. There is the 226bhp rear-wheel drive version or an all-wheel drive model which has dual motors and 321bhp.

A fire-breathing 577bhp GT model is due to join the lineup soon.

I drove the 226bhp, two-wheel drive version. This model has the longest range, with Kia claiming it will cover 328 miles before the batteries are dead.

How far you get in an electric car depends on how fast you drive and what the weather is like.

But with a range of 328 miles, you know that even on the motorway in mid-winter you should be able to travel 250 miles before having to stop and plug in.

If the exterior has a sleek and futuristic shape, the interior is even more impressive. A massive curved screen sweeps round from the centre of the dashboard to the far side of the steering wheel.

An easy ride for driver and passengers

Everything from sat nav to radio, speed, range and tyre pressure is contained in the crystal clear display.

Not having an internal combustion engine means not needing a transmission tunnel. This means the passenger in the centre rear has a much more comfortable experience, and that there is more storage space between the driver and the front passenger.

The Kia EV6 driving experience is smooth and comfortable. My lower-powered model didn’t have the blistering speed of the 231bhp version, which sprints from 0-62mph in just 5.2 seconds.

That’s not to say it doesn’t have a spring in its step, however, as the 0-62mph dash still only takes 7.3 seconds. That’s enough to zip away from junctions and perform overtaking manoeuvres easily.

One of the most exciting things about the electric vehicle revolution is that it’s changing the rules of the game

At 70mph the Kia EV6 is almost eerily silent. There’s no engine sound (of course) and just a whisper of wind and road noise.

In common with most EVs, ride quality is good but just a touch twitchy – this being caused by the heavy weight of the batteries.

Having the batteries under the floor makes for a low centre of gravity which helps with handling. Again, however, the car’s weight means it won’t feel like a two-seater sports car.

Very few people will be disappointed with what is an easy and comfortable driving experience, however.

Nor will passengers be complaining. Leg and headroom in the front and rear is excellent, and the seats are comfortable too. The 490-litre boot offers plenty of room as well.

The Kia EV6 has ultrafast charging capability, meaning you’ll be able to plug into a 350kW charger (when these finally arrive).

At 350kW it will take just 18 minutes to go from 10% to 80% charge. Doing the same using the 50kW chargers we currently have takes 73 minutes.

A chance to shine for budget brands

One of the most exciting things about the electric vehicle revolution is that it’s changing the rules of the game.

Buyers are no longer set on having a saloon, SUV, estate or hatchback. They’re looking for things like range, charging speed and comfort.

It’s also a unique opportunity for what were once budget brands to leapfrog what are considered quality brands.

Would I choose a Kia EV6 over an Audi Q4 e-tron despite the lack of a German pedigree? Yes, I would. It’s a better car.

The Facts

Model: Kia EV6

Price: £44,195

0-62mph: 7.3 seconds

Top speed: 114mph

Range: 328 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km