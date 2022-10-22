Hydrogen BMWs to be in dealerships by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hydrogen BMWs to be in dealerships by 2030

By Felicity Donohoe
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
BMW plans to have hydrogen cars in dealerships by 2030.

BMW is set to introduce hydrogen-powered models before the end of the decade, the firm’s chairman has announced.

Chairman Oliver Zipse said that all future models will be designed with adaptability in mind, allowing them to be driven by a number of different powertrains.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) convert the hydrogen – traditionally stored in tanks – into electricity which is used to drive electric motors.

The only by-product from this process is water. However, there are currently only a few hydrogen filling stations in the world, with the UK having just 11, two of which are in Scotland – one in Aberdeen and the other in Wallyford.

We will launch a hydrogen car before this decade ends, that’s not that far away. Just over eight years

Zipse believes that as EV charging infrastructure struggles to keep up with the growing appetite for electric cars on the road, there will be a larger space for hydrogen-powered cars.

He said: “If you have an architecture package (that is ready for) hydrogen, it is exactly the same size of your battery pack. It’s not a problem at all.

“That’s why architectures are so important. Flexible architectures are the key to everything.

“And if you have not thought about that, you will not be able to offer your products in specific regions in the future.

“We will launch a hydrogen car before this decade ends, that’s not that far away. Just over eight years.”

Targeting areas without EV charging facilities

Zipse also said BMW will target areas that do not have sufficient charging infrastructure and where hydrogen will prove ideal.

“That’s already visible today,” he said.

“And at the same time, you will get local regulations where you have to be emission-free. The only option in these markets is hydrogen, especially for larger cars.”

Currently, only Honda and Hyundai have launched hydrogen-powered cars. However back in March, BMW put an iX5 Hydrogen through testing in the Arctic Circle ahead of a ‘small series’ of vehicles being released for testing.

The announcement comes after Zipse this week claimed the UK government had moved too fast and too soon with its ambitions for new car sales to become fully electric by 2030, citing serious concerns over charging infrastructure in the UK and how it has not yet caught up with the country’s electric car sales ambitions.

He said: “To have a country without charging infrastructure, to think you can do only electric cars, is a dangerous thing.”

In November 2020, the UK government announced it would ban the sale of new petrol or diesel cars from 2030. Hybrids will be banned from 2035.

