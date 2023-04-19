Volvo steps up XC40 game with a refined, fully electric Recharge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The XC40 is one of my favourite small SUVs. Now Volvo has launched a fully electric version, the XC40 Recharge.

Sharing a platform with the Polestar 2, made by its sister company, the electric Volvo is an alternative to the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Prices start at around £46,000 and the well-equipped Ultimate version I spent a week with cost £55,000.

The XC40 Recharge can be had in the front-wheel drive version I drove, which has a 69kWh battery pack and a single electric motor producing 231hp. Or you can go for the dual-motor, four-wheel drive version which has a larger 78kWh battery pack and delivers a whopping 408hp. That version does the 0-62mph sprint in a superfast 4.9 seconds.

Great road presence

Visually the XC40 Recharge doesn’t look too dissimilar from its petrol and diesel counterpart. The front grille is closed off as there’s no need for engine cooling and there’s a little less chrome but otherwise the two versions of the car are nigh on identical.

That’s no bad thing as the XC40 is a handsome, chunky looking car with great road presence.

Inside, there’s a dark but smart interior. Door linings and carpets are made from 97% recycled bottles, making the car more environmentally friendly.

Built quality is excellent and the cabin feels every bit as premium as anything by Audi, BMW or Mercedes.

The infotainment system has Google Assistant and Google Maps. Just say “Hey Google” and you can ask the car to drive you to Inverness or adjust the heating temperature.

Smart infotainment

For the most part it’s excellent and easy to use. The touchscreen is smaller than in some rivals so if you don’t use the voice assistant then carrying out tasks manually can be a bit of a fiddle. All in all it’s a smart system though and few people will be unhappy with it.

Although it’s a compact SUV room in the back is decent and there’s a 461 litre boot as well as a 31 litre space under the bonnet where you can store the charging cables.

The single motor version I drove doesn’t quite pack the punch of the twin motor version but with a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds it’s no slouch either.

When it comes to range there’s not much between the two models. The single motor version does 259 miles and the twin motor unit can manage a claimed 270 miles between charges.

Ride and refinement

In reality expect a good bit less than that. I had the XC40 during the tail end of the winter and with heater and lights in use the range was around 180 miles. That’s enough for most journeys but some rival EVs such as the Tesla Model Y get much further on a full battery.

If that’s enough range for your lifestyle there’s very little reason not to buy an XC40 Recharge. It’s one of the very best electric cars I’ve driven.

My week with the XC40 Recharge involved longer drives to Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh as well as numerous shorter jaunts in Fife and Perthshire.

Ride and refinement are first rate, and there’s none of the twitchy, nervous suspension you get with most electric cars. Around town its compact size and responsive throttle and steering make it easy to manoeuvre.

Superb cruiser

On the motorway it’s a superb cruiser, with barely any wind or road noise making their way into the extremely hushed cabin. Tackle some twisty roads and grip levels are good, although it’s no sports car.

Being a Volvo it’s also one of the safest cars money can buy. I’d have liked a bit more real-world range but apart from that the Volvo XC40 Recharge is an outstanding electric SUV.

The Facts

Model: Volvo XC40 Recharge

Price: 55,050

0-62mph: 7.4 seconds

Top speed: 99mph

Range: 259 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km