Volvo steps up XC40 game with a refined, fully electric Recharge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Volvo steps up XC40 game with a refined, fully electric Recharge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge delivers a first rate ride.

By Jack McKeown
The Volvo XC40 Recharge.
The Volvo XC40 Recharge.

The XC40 is one of my favourite small SUVs. Now Volvo has launched a fully electric version, the XC40 Recharge.

Sharing a platform with the Polestar 2, made by its sister company, the electric Volvo is an alternative to the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Prices start at around £46,000 and the well-equipped Ultimate version I spent a week with cost £55,000.

The XC40 Recharge can be had in the front-wheel drive version I drove, which has a 69kWh battery pack and a single electric motor producing 231hp. Or you can go for the dual-motor, four-wheel drive version which has a larger 78kWh battery pack and delivers a whopping 408hp. That version does the 0-62mph sprint in a superfast 4.9 seconds.

Great road presence

Visually the XC40 Recharge doesn’t look too dissimilar from its petrol and diesel counterpart. The front grille is closed off as there’s no need for engine cooling and there’s a little less chrome but otherwise the two versions of the car are nigh on identical.

That’s no bad thing as the XC40 is a handsome, chunky looking car with great road presence.

Inside, there’s a dark but smart interior. Door linings and carpets are made from 97% recycled bottles, making the car more environmentally friendly.

Built quality is excellent and the cabin feels every bit as premium as anything by Audi, BMW or Mercedes.

The infotainment system has Google Assistant and Google Maps. Just say “Hey Google” and you can ask the car to drive you to Inverness or adjust the heating temperature.

Smart infotainment

For the most part it’s excellent and easy to use. The touchscreen is smaller than in some rivals so if you don’t use the voice assistant then carrying out tasks manually can be a bit of a fiddle. All in all it’s a smart system though and few people will be unhappy with it.

Although it’s a compact SUV room in the back is decent and there’s a 461 litre boot as well as a 31 litre space under the bonnet where you can store the charging cables.

The single motor version I drove doesn’t quite pack the punch of the twin motor version but with a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds it’s no slouch either.

When it comes to range there’s not much between the two models. The single motor version does 259 miles and the twin motor unit can manage a claimed 270 miles between charges.

Ride and refinement

In reality expect a good bit less than that. I had the XC40 during the tail end of the winter and with heater and lights in use the range was around 180 miles. That’s enough for most journeys but some rival EVs such as the Tesla Model Y get much further on a full battery.

If that’s enough range for your lifestyle there’s very little reason not to buy an XC40 Recharge. It’s one of the very best electric cars I’ve driven.

My week with the XC40 Recharge involved longer drives to Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh as well as numerous shorter jaunts in Fife and Perthshire.

Ride and refinement are first rate, and there’s none of the twitchy, nervous suspension you get with most electric cars. Around town its compact size and responsive throttle and steering make it easy to manoeuvre.

Superb cruiser

On the motorway it’s a superb cruiser, with barely any wind or road noise making their way into the extremely hushed cabin. Tackle some twisty roads and grip levels are good, although it’s no sports car.

Being a Volvo it’s also one of the safest cars money can buy. I’d have liked a bit more real-world range but apart from that the Volvo XC40 Recharge is an outstanding electric SUV.

The Facts

Model: Volvo XC40 Recharge

Price: 55,050

0-62mph: 7.4 seconds

Top speed: 99mph

Range: 259 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has insisted the ‘actual safety performance’ of smart motorways is ‘very good’ despite the Government’s decision not to build any more (Martin Rickett/PA)
Minister insists smart motorway safety is ‘very good’
The Defender SVX was used as a stunt vehicle in the filming of James Bond film Spectre. (Collecting Cars)
Land Rover Defender SVX from James Bond’s Spectre is being sold
Most logistics companies cannot consider decarbonising their lorries because of a lack of infrastructure, a body representing manufacturers claimed (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)
Lorry manufacturers criticise lack of infrastructure for greener vehicles
Police Scotland have launched a new motorcycle safety campaign (Alamy/PA)
Police launch motorcycle safety campaign as 27 riders die in a year
Traffic in Cardiff city centre (Alamy/PA)
Council considering plans Cardiff city centre congestion charge
Smart motorways (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rishi Sunak bans new smart motorways
The UK has become the first European country to allow drivers on public roads to let go of steering wheels (Jacob King/PA)
Safety concerns raised after approval of hands-free driving system
The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 was first owned by Steve McQueen. (RM Sotheby’s)
Steve McQueen’s Ferrari 275 GTB is heading to auction
Drivers on Britain’s motorways are being allowed to let go of steering wheels for the first time after the UK became the first European country to approve a hands-free system (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Motorway drivers can take hands off wheel as self-driving system approved
A 2005 Argo Avenger 8×8 amphibious all-terrain vehicle, which was purchased new by Jeremy Clarkson, will be sold at the Cheffins Cambridge Vintage Sale (Cheffins/PA)
All-terrain vehicle once owned by Jeremy Clarkson to be sold at auction

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons' 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday. Image: SNS
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…
Toni Nicol admitted stalking a man and threatening to burn down his mother's home. Image: DC Thomson.
Stalker sent victim image of herself carrying out sex act on another man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented