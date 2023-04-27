Ashleigh Morris: Adventures in France at the Rallye de Grasse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Ashleigh Morris: Adventures in France at the Rallye de Grasse

Rally driver Ashleigh Morris brings us up to speed on the year so far and her recent trip to France for the Rallye de Grasse.

By Ashleigh Morris
Ashleigh with co-driver Martin Haggett.
Ashleigh with co-driver Martin Haggett.

I’ve had a busy start to the year, having just completed my ninth rally of 2023!

After an accident at last year’s Galloway Hills Rally, my car ‘ JIG’ is still out of action so I’ve been busy in the co-driver’s seat as well as competing in my first rally abroad as a driver in a Peugeot 208 Rally4.

At Rallye de Grasse in the Peugeot 208.

I competed in Rallye de Grasse in the south of France, near Nice, with my regular co-driver Martin Haggett. It’s a project that’s been in the making for three years as I started talking to the team, Racing Solutions, just prior to covid.

It was my first time competing abroad, first time in a Rally4 car and only my second rally driving a left-hand drive car, so I had a lot to learn!

I had an eventful journey out to France, with my flight from London Heathrow cancelled at the last minute and a quick taxi ride to Gatwick to catch the only other flight which would get me there in time for recce!

With co-driver Martin Haggett.

We started off with a two-day recce, which is where we drive the stages in a road car within the speed limit, to make our pacenotes to use on the event. It was great to get a feel for the roads and adapt to being in a left-hand drive car.

It was my first time making pacenotes from scratch, as for our UK events we can buy pacenotes and a video from a notes supplier prior to the event and just make amends as we require, so it was a steep learning curve.

In the hotseat with British Rally champion

Test day before the Rallye de Grasse with Matt Edwards.

We then visited the team for a seat fitting in the rally car, a Peugeot 208 Rally4, ahead of a test day in the car.

Matt Edwards, three time British Rally Champion and fellow Carbon Positive Motorsport ambassador, came over for the test day which was a massive help as I got used to the new car.

Matt advised me on driving technique and car set up, as well as going through my pacenotes with me and advising on some changes.

Driving the legendary Rallye Monte Carlo stage Col de Bleine

The rally took place over two days, with three stages on the Friday afternoon and a full day’s rallying on the Saturday. We had a cautious start to stage 1, then picked up the pace on stage 2 which I was really pleased with.

On Saturday the stages included the legendary Rallye Monte Carlo stage Col de Bleine which was an incredible and very surreal experience!

I then flew back late on the Saturday night to compete at Cadwell Park on the Sunday co-driving for Ollie O’Donovan so it was a busy weekend!

The whole week was amazing – the roads and car were very different to what I’m used to so I learnt a lot and I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity.

Thank you to the team, Racing Solutions, for making it such an enjoyable experience, to Martin, and to my sponsors Morris Lubricants, Carbon Positive Motorsport and Demon Tweeks for their continued support.

Co-driving in the Circuit Rally Championship

Ashleigh with Ollie.

I recently finished competing in the Circuit Rally Championship, a winter rally series which takes place at circuits across the UK. I was co-driving for Irish Rallycross driver Ollie O’Donovan in a Hyundai i20 R5.

We missed the first round at Oulton Park but were able to use that as a dropped score and had a strong season with four overall podiums out of the seven rallies we competed in.

We were delighted to finish the season at Anglesey with another podium earlier this month which secured us second overall in the final championship standings. It was fantastic to be able to take part in this series over the winter with Ollie while my own car was out of action and I learnt a lot from sitting in with Ollie.

TV coverage of the Speyside Stages

Ashleigh helping cover the stage.

With ‘JIG’ not ready yet I missed out on the recent Speyside Stages, the second round of this year’s Scottish Rally Championship. I was delighted to be asked by BeckSport to attend to assist with their TV coverage of the rally.

The event was celebrating its 25th anniversary and to mark the occasion the event started on the Friday evening with two short gravel stages in the dark, before the usual full day of competition on the Saturday, including the famous Cooper Park spectator stage.

It was great to get back along to an SRC event and catch up with other competitors. I have entries for both Jim Clark rallies at the end of May so I’m looking forward to getting back out in the driving seat myself soon.

You can keep up to date with my rallying on my website and social media channels:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

Drivers are being warned to avoid falling asleep at the wheel as millions prepare for bank holiday getaways (Jacob King/PA)
Drivers warned over fatigue risk ahead of bank holiday getaway
The North Coast 500. Image: Shutterstock
Summer safety appeal to motorcyclists and drivers
The new Kia Sportage
Fifth generation Kia Sportage delivers on space and standard kit
Road congestion is expected to be worse during the upcoming early May bank holiday weekend than for the coronation (Jacob King/PA)
Bank holiday traffic warning as 17.2m trips expected this weekend
Four out of five young people expect to be driving regularly by 2035, a new survey suggests (byswat/Alamy/PA)
Vast majority of young people expect to drive regularly by 2035 – survey
The tour will depart from Inverness Ice Arena.
Loch Ness classic ands vintage car tour open for entries
Fyvie Castle. Image: Shutterstock.
Car club calls for classics enthusiasts to support children's charity drive
Image supplied by Press Association
How to make the most of your EV mileage
(James Manning/PA)
Learners falling victim to flourishing black market in driving tests – MP
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Martin parts ways with four-wheeled friend and confidante

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
4
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
6
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of…
7
Guinea pig. Image: System.
Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney
8
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens
9
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
10
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off

More from Press and Journal

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
A drone test was carried out in Argyll and Bute in 2020. Picture by Skyports/ PA Wire
Argyll drone school meals delivery pilot up for national award
motorcyclist dies
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after 'tragic deaths'
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.
Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary
(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy. Image: Sumitomo
Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory
The fairy bridge, hidden deep in Glen Creran. Image: Solway Tours
Argyll forest trail leading to hidden fairy bridge reopens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]