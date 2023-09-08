New hybrid cars: 3 reasons Toyota is a market leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New hybrid cars: 3 reasons Toyota is a market leader

A guide to the manufacturer's excellence in the growing sector.

In partnership with Alexander Wallace Toyota
The Toyota Yaris Cross
The Toyota Yaris Cross is one of the car maker's most popular models.

With the new car registration launching this month, many drivers will be considering a hybrid for their next vehicle.

Hybrids offer the best of both worlds. You get the cleaner drive and efficiency of an electric car but also the convenience of petrol.

Toyota are experts in the hybrid car market. Their vehicles are among the best performing in the world and are packed with the latest technology.

We spoke with the team at Alexander Wallace in Elgin to find out why you should consider making a Toyota hybrid your next new car.

Years of expertise in new hybrid cars

The Toyota C-HR.
Toyota has years of experience in hybrid technology which it has poured into vehicles like the C-HR.

Toyota’s first started developing hybrid cars in the 90s and its Prius was the early market leader. Since then its hybrids have been enjoyed by more than 15 million drivers worldwide and each generation has seen them become more efficient, economical and affordable.

Its expertise in the area means customers can have complete confidence in its products. They offer outstanding guarantees, class-leading technology and a cleaner, more fuel-efficient drive.

Keith Geddes of Alexander Wallace says: “Toyota’s been doing hybrids for more than 25 years so they’re obviously very good at it. It has warranties for 15 years on its batteries and 10 years on the cars themselves.”

Toyota technology makes driving cleaner and cheaper

The RAV Hybrid.
Models like the RAV Hybrid offer clean and affordable driving.

The technology in Toyota’s new hybrid cars means less emissions and it’s estimated the vehicles have saved more than 120m tonnes of CO2 worldwide over the past 23 years.

Of course, that cut in emissions comes from the fact that they can be alternated between running on electric or petrol which also means less money spent at the pump. Motorists using Toyota hybrids can get up to 50% of their driving time on electric. Think of what saving half a tank of fuel on every drive would do for your wallet.

The hybrids are self-charging too, so there’s no extra cost to top up the battery or for installing plug-in points at your home.

Go hybrid for a smoother drive

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback.
The Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fully automatic, offering a seamless driving experience.

All of Toyota’s new hybrid cars are automatic, making them easy and smooth to drive. There’s only one gear, so there’s no shifting through them or interruptions of power. It means those weekend jaunts along country roads or long trips on the motorway will be serene and effortless.

A full range of Toyota Hybrids at Alexander Wallace

The Toyota bZ4X.
Alexander Wallace offers a huge range of Toyotas, including the fully electric bZ4X.

Alexander Wallace is a family car dealership in the heart of Elgin, renowned for its customer service and support. It stocks new and approved used cars with the full range of Toyota vehicles including:

  • Yaris Hybrid
  • Yaris Cross
  • RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid
  • RAV 4
  • C-HR Hybrid
  • Corolla Hatchback Hybrid

They also offer the bZ4X, an all-electric SUV, and the petrol-fuelled Aygo X.

And while supply issues have dogged some areas of the car market recently, Alexander Wallace has most models in stock for ordering now, meaning no lengthy waits for your dream drive.

So if you’re in the market for a new car, why not try Alexander Wallace Toyota?