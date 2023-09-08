New hybrid cars: 3 reasons Toyota is a market leader

With the new car registration launching this month, many drivers will be considering a hybrid for their next vehicle.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Hybrids offer the best of both worlds. You get the cleaner drive and efficiency of an electric car but also the convenience of petrol.

Toyota are experts in the hybrid car market. Their vehicles are among the best performing in the world and are packed with the latest technology.

We spoke with the team at Alexander Wallace in Elgin to find out why you should consider making a Toyota hybrid your next new car.

Years of expertise in new hybrid cars

Toyota’s first started developing hybrid cars in the 90s and its Prius was the early market leader. Since then its hybrids have been enjoyed by more than 15 million drivers worldwide and each generation has seen them become more efficient, economical and affordable.

Its expertise in the area means customers can have complete confidence in its products. They offer outstanding guarantees, class-leading technology and a cleaner, more fuel-efficient drive.

Keith Geddes of Alexander Wallace says: “Toyota’s been doing hybrids for more than 25 years so they’re obviously very good at it. It has warranties for 15 years on its batteries and 10 years on the cars themselves.”

Toyota technology makes driving cleaner and cheaper

The technology in Toyota’s new hybrid cars means less emissions and it’s estimated the vehicles have saved more than 120m tonnes of CO2 worldwide over the past 23 years.

Of course, that cut in emissions comes from the fact that they can be alternated between running on electric or petrol which also means less money spent at the pump. Motorists using Toyota hybrids can get up to 50% of their driving time on electric. Think of what saving half a tank of fuel on every drive would do for your wallet.

The hybrids are self-charging too, so there’s no extra cost to top up the battery or for installing plug-in points at your home.

Go hybrid for a smoother drive

All of Toyota’s new hybrid cars are automatic, making them easy and smooth to drive. There’s only one gear, so there’s no shifting through them or interruptions of power. It means those weekend jaunts along country roads or long trips on the motorway will be serene and effortless.

A full range of Toyota Hybrids at Alexander Wallace

Alexander Wallace is a family car dealership in the heart of Elgin, renowned for its customer service and support. It stocks new and approved used cars with the full range of Toyota vehicles including:

Yaris Hybrid

Yaris Cross

RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid

RAV 4

C-HR Hybrid

Corolla Hatchback Hybrid

They also offer the bZ4X, an all-electric SUV, and the petrol-fuelled Aygo X.

And while supply issues have dogged some areas of the car market recently, Alexander Wallace has most models in stock for ordering now, meaning no lengthy waits for your dream drive.

So if you’re in the market for a new car, why not try Alexander Wallace Toyota?