Motors

Is now the time to convert your classic car to electric?

Classic car enthusiasts embracing the electric revolution

By Felicity Donohoe
Classic car enthusiasts making the switch to electric
Classic car enthusiasts making the switch to electric

Since the UK government’s announcement to ban the sale of new petrol or diesel vehicles by 2035, converting classic cars to electric powered engines is becoming increasingly popular.

In fact, search for ‘electric classic cars’ have increased by 40% in the past month. The rising popularity of converting classic cars to electric power goes beyond the impending petrol and diesel ban, and reflects a broader shift towards sustainable and innovative solutions in the automotive sector.

So is now the time for classic car enthusiasts to consider embracing the electric revolution?

More insurers getting to grips with a better understanding of classic car conversions

Environmental issues should certainly encourage serious consideration. With more people focusing on national and personal carbon footprint, going electric is becoming a preference for many drivers.

And while there is an aesthetic appeal of sleek, modern electric vehicles, some drivers will always value the beauty, elegance and originality of the classics.

Maintenance challenges

Heritage customer Peter Brazier’s Ferrari 308 which has a Tesla motor

Classic cars have an undeniable charm and nostalgia, but maintaining their original internal combustion engines becomes more challenging as the vehicle ages.

Many classic car enthusiasts find themselves grappling with the dilemma of preserving the authentic driving experience while also addressing the inevitable wear and tear on aging engines.

Another compelling reason to convert a classic to electric is to give the car a new lease of life, without the need for a full engine rebuild.

Time to sell – or rebuild?

Heritage customer Peter Brazier, who was the owner of the first Ferrari 308 to have a Tesla motor installed, said: ‘The engine was getting old. Every summer I had to replace parts of the fuel system; the garage always smelled of oil.

“It was getting to that point where I had to do something with it: either sell it, or rebuild the engine – one thing or the other.”

Conversion tax perks

A converted Ford Mustang

Financial incentives are another factor that might be driving people to converting. All classic cars over 40-years-old are eligible to become tax and MOT-exempt, even if they’ve had their petrol or diesel engine replaced with a battery.

That means owners could benefit from the perks of an electric engine but still have the tax advantages of a classic.

Insurance for classic cars also tends to be far cheaper than insurance for a modern vehicle, although this does vary between  marques and models.

In the past, insurers have viewed converted classics as higher risk due to increased repair costs or replacement of specialist parts, but this landscape has since evolved.

Some insurers now offer specialised, tailored policies for electric conversions and recognise the commitment of owners to preserving their vehicles.

Document the process

Drivers should include details of the conversion for insurers

Classic car owners should document the entire conversion process. Insurers will often need to know the full conversion cost, as well as needing official certification showing the vehicle has been converted professionally and that it’s registered as an electric car with the DVLA.

Andy McDonald, underwriting and product development manager at Heritage Car Insurance, told us: “As far as the future goes, I do see an increase in classic cars being converted to electric: it’s inevitable.

Electric conversions will be a very attractive option to a lot of owners

“There are more garages around the UK who will now do the conversion. The introduction of E10 fuel will also have an impact as it will probably push classic car owners to look at a conversion, and the cost will start to come down as the technology gets cheaper.

“And, with the increasing infrastructure around the country to cater for charging needs, electric conversions will be a very attractive option to a lot of owners.”

Although 2035 will mark the beginning of a new electric era, you’ll still be able to buy petrol and diesel cars which are already on the road. That’s good news for classic car enthusiasts. It means the sale and use of many classic cars will still be allowed – keeping these beautiful vehicles on our roads for even longer.

Insurance criteria

Classic car owners are considered “careful” with their vehicles

This varies between insurers but may include:

  • Collectible cars at least 20 years old (unless highly collectible) that have been converted to electric
  • Car value over £1,500
  • Driver age 17-85 subject to experience and vehicle type
  • Vehicle or owner based in the UK
  • Vehicle stored in private garage/locked building, driveway or professional storage facility
  • No open driving

To find out more go to heritagecarinsurance.co.uk

