GALLERY: Rotary club of Spey Valley charity car tour rolls through Aviemore

On Sunday, the Rotary Club of Spey Valley hosted its second Charity Classic, Sports and EV Car Tour, drawing car enthusiasts to Aviemore for a day of scenic driving and charitable fundraising.

The approximately 150-mile route showcased the best of the Scottish Highlands, with participants enjoying quiet, picturesque roads. The tour concluded with a meal, presentations, and prize-giving.

The event was to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) and the Rotary Club of Spey Valley’s charitable causes.

Photographer Brian Smith of Jasperimage was there to capture the day.