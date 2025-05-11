GALLERY: Rotary club of Spey Valley charity car tour rolls through Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Rotary club of Spey Valley charity car tour rolls through Aviemore

Car lovers gathered in Aviemore for the Rotary Club of Spey Valley’s Charity Car Tour, a scenic Highland drive featuring classic and sports cars, all to raise funds for local and national charities.

The Charity Car Tour by the Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
The Charity Car Tour by the Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
By Katherine Ferries

On Sunday, the Rotary Club of Spey Valley hosted its second Charity Classic, Sports and EV Car Tour, drawing car enthusiasts to Aviemore for a day of scenic driving and charitable fundraising.

The approximately 150-mile route showcased the best of the Scottish Highlands, with participants enjoying quiet, picturesque roads. The tour concluded with a meal, presentations, and prize-giving.

The event was to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) and the Rotary Club of Spey Valley’s charitable causes.

Photographer Brian Smith of Jasperimage was there to capture the day.

Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
Talking about the Cars. Image: Jasperimage
Each Car had a tour badge added. Image: Jasperimage
Flax the Collie had the back seat of the Merc. Image: Jasperimage
Flax very happy with his car. Image: Jasperimage
Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
Mercedes-Benz Convertible car. Image: Jasperimage
Morgan Plus Four. Image: Jasperimage
Alan Rankin gives directions. Image: Jasperimage
Austin Mini Cooper S Sports Saloon. Image: Jasperimage
Discussing the tour. Image: Jasperimage
Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
Rotary Club of Spey Valley hosted its second Charity Classic, Sports and EV Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage
On Sunday, car lovers gathered in Aviemore for the Rotary Club of Spey Valley’s Charity Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage
Black BMW 1. Image: Jasperimage
Visitors enjoy the Rotary Club of Spey Valley’s second Charity Classic, Sports and EV Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage
Aviemore played host to the Rotary Club of Spey Valley’s charity car event on Sunday. Image: Jasperimage
A great mix of cars on display in the Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
Shiny motors at the Rotary Club’s event. Image: Jasperimage
Mercedes Inverness supported Sunday’s Charity Car Tour in Aviemore. Image: Jasperimage
Electric, classic and sports cars. Image: Jasperimage
Classic cars on show at the Spey Valley Charity Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage
Motoring fans enjoyed a day of driving and fundraising in Aviemore. Image: Jasperimage
The roads around Aviemore came alive with classic and sports cars for a good cause. Image: Jasperimage
Smart cars. Image: Jasperimage
On Sunday, car lovers gathered in Aviemore for the Rotary Club of Spey Valley’s Charity Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage
Charity Car Tour in Aviemore. Image: Jasperimage
Drivers took to the roads around Aviemore on Sunday for the second Charity Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage
Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
A scenic Sunday in Aviemore for the Rotary Club’s car event. Image: Jasperimage
Mercedes-Benz E Class Convertible Sport Edition. Image: Jasperimage
Alan Cairns and Alan Rankin. Image: Jasperimage
Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
Various classic, sports, and electric cars were on show. Image: Jasperimage
Classic, sports and EVs all featured in the lineup. Image: Jasperimage
Saab car. Image: Jasperimage
Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
Rover. Image: Jasperimage
Dodge Ram SRT10 Quad Cab. Image: Jasperimage
Mercedes-Benz CLK Convertible. Image: Jasperimage
BMW. Image: Jasperimage
Jaguar car at the Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
Jaguar car. Image: Jasperimage
Renault 5 E-Tech Electric techno Car. Image: Jasperimage
2013 Fiat 500 Abarth Esseesse handling. Image: Jasperimage
Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid. Image: Jasperimage
Porsche. Image: Jasperimage
Lotus Elan SE Turbo, 1992. Image: Jasperimage
Volkswagen Golf. Image: Jasperimage
Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage
Porsche Boxster. Image: Jasperimage
Enjoying the ride. Image: Jasperimage
Mercedes-Benz SL. Image: Jasperimage
1951  Chrysler DeSoto coupe. Image: Jasperimage
2002 Morgan Aero 8. Image: Jasperimage
1971 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk IV. Image: Jasperimage

Conversation