GALLERY: Rotary club of Spey Valley charity car tour rolls through Aviemore

On Sunday, the Rotary Club of Spey Valley hosted its second Charity Classic, Sports and EV Car Tour, drawing car enthusiasts to Aviemore for a day of scenic driving and charitable fundraising. The approximately 150-mile route showcased the best of the Scottish Highlands, with participants enjoying quiet, picturesque roads. The tour concluded with a meal, presentations, and prize-giving. The event was to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) and the Rotary Club of Spey Valley's charitable causes. Photographer Brian Smith of Jasperimage was there to capture the day. Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage Talking about the Cars. Image: Jasperimage Each Car had a tour badge added. Image: Jasperimage Flax the Collie had the back seat of the Merc. Image: Jasperimage Flax very happy with his car. Image: Jasperimage Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage Mercedes-Benz Convertible car. Image: Jasperimage Morgan Plus Four. Image: Jasperimage Alan Rankin gives directions. Image: Jasperimage Austin Mini Cooper S Sports Saloon. Image: Jasperimage Discussing the tour. Image: Jasperimage Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage Rotary Club of Spey Valley hosted its second Charity Classic, Sports and EV Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage On Sunday, car lovers gathered in Aviemore for the Rotary Club of Spey Valley's Charity Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage Black BMW 1. Image: Jasperimage Visitors enjoy the Rotary Club of Spey Valley's second Charity Classic, Sports and EV Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage Aviemore played host to the Rotary Club of Spey Valley's charity car event on Sunday. Image: Jasperimage A great mix of cars on display in the Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage Shiny motors at the Rotary Club's event. Image: Jasperimage Mercedes Inverness supported Sunday's Charity Car Tour in Aviemore. Image: Jasperimage Electric, classic and sports cars. Image: Jasperimage Classic cars on show at the Spey Valley Charity Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage Motoring fans enjoyed a day of driving and fundraising in Aviemore. Image: Jasperimage The roads around Aviemore came alive with classic and sports cars for a good cause. Image: Jasperimage Smart cars. Image: Jasperimage On Sunday, car lovers gathered in Aviemore for the Rotary Club of Spey Valley's Charity Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage Charity Car Tour in Aviemore. Image: Jasperimage Drivers took to the roads around Aviemore on Sunday for the second Charity Car Tour. Image: Jasperimage Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage A scenic Sunday in Aviemore for the Rotary Club's car event. Image: Jasperimage Mercedes-Benz E Class Convertible Sport Edition. Image: Jasperimage Alan Cairns and Alan Rankin. Image: Jasperimage Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage Various classic, sports, and electric cars were on show. Image: Jasperimage Classic, sports and EVs all featured in the lineup. Image: Jasperimage Saab car. Image: Jasperimage Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage Rover. Image: Jasperimage Dodge Ram SRT10 Quad Cab. Image: Jasperimage Mercedes-Benz CLK Convertible. Image: Jasperimage BMW. Image: Jasperimage Jaguar car at the Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage Jaguar car. Image: Jasperimage Renault 5 E-Tech Electric techno Car. Image: Jasperimage 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth Esseesse handling. Image: Jasperimage Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid. Image: Jasperimage Porsche. Image: Jasperimage Lotus Elan SE Turbo, 1992. Image: Jasperimage Volkswagen Golf. Image: Jasperimage Charity Car Tour by The Rotary Club of Spey Valley. Image: Jasperimage Porsche Boxster. Image: Jasperimage Enjoying the ride. Image: Jasperimage Mercedes-Benz SL. Image: Jasperimage 1951 Chrysler DeSoto coupe. Image: Jasperimage 2002 Morgan Aero 8. Image: Jasperimage 1971 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk IV. Image: Jasperimage
