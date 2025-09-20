Gallery: Wheels of Nairn 2025 car show delights motoring fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Wheels of Nairn 2025 car show delights motoring fans

Wheels of Nairn 2025 brought over 300 classic and custom vehicles to Nairn Links

Sarah and Harrison Carr with Harrison's AN Austin A40 Somerset. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries, Gemma Bibby & Jason Hedges

The much-loved Wheels of Nairn took place on Saturday 20 September 2025 from 10am to 3pm at Nairn Links.

The show attracted a large number of vehicles, with organisers expecting around 300 to take part. It featured a wide variety of exhibits, including classic cars, modern vehicles, motorcycles, sports cars, racing cars, tractors, kit cars, and customised vehicles.

Wheels of Nairn 2025 drew interest from car enthusiasts and families, offering an opportunity to see a broad range of motoring history and innovation in one place.

Winners were announced at 2pm, and the winning cars were played off the Links by the Nairn Pipe Band.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture the day.

Andy Clark from North East of Scotland Heritage Trust with Hazel and Zara Anderson from Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Alistair Farquhar from Elgin with his Morris Minor traveller and the P&J paper. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
John Gurney with a Mercedes 450slc. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Wheels of Nairn 2025 Vehicle Show. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Visitors enjoy looking around the cars. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Ian and Christine Finlayson from Tain with their MGB Roadster. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Wheels of Nairn 2025 Vehicle Show. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
John Smith from Nairn with a Landrover Series 2a 1969. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Dean White with a 1962 Cadillac Coupe Deville. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
1965 Mustang Fastback. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Marilyn Scott Vauxhall with a Cavalier MK1 called Charlie from Kingussie. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Ford F150. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Murray from Cawdor with his Ford F150. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Sid leitch from Cawdor with a 1936 AJS. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Nicola Horne with her Ford XR3i. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Chris and Steph Macdonald with Hugo the dog in their VW Golf Mk1. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Kimberley Nadine from Elgin and her Golf gtd. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Graeme and Kate Macgregor, Benny the Great Dane, Milly the Yorker-poo and Elsa the mastiff. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
John from the North – aka baby face. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
1965 Mustang Fastback with Michael Williamson. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Wheels of Nairn 2025 Vehicle Show. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Marilyn Scott from Kingussie with their Vauxhall cavalier MK1 called Charlie. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Colourful cars. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Royal British Legion riders branch. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Ali Buchan with his Ford transit mk1 1977 (complete with his picture on the side from when he was younger). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Dave Lyons highland classic car hire with his 1948 Packard called Rosie. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson</p> <p>
Jasmine Richardson, Ruraidh Stewart, Isabelle MacKenzie and Donald with their 3 dogs border terriers Jed, Max and Molly. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
All the winners. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

 