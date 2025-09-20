Gallery: Wheels of Nairn 2025 car show delights motoring fans

The much-loved Wheels of Nairn took place on Saturday 20 September 2025 from 10am to 3pm at Nairn Links.

The show attracted a large number of vehicles, with organisers expecting around 300 to take part. It featured a wide variety of exhibits, including classic cars, modern vehicles, motorcycles, sports cars, racing cars, tractors, kit cars, and customised vehicles.

Wheels of Nairn 2025 drew interest from car enthusiasts and families, offering an opportunity to see a broad range of motoring history and innovation in one place.

Winners were announced at 2pm, and the winning cars were played off the Links by the Nairn Pipe Band.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture the day.