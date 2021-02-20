Beautiful Perennials to Consider Introducing to your Garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exploring a wide selection of plants adding some lovely colour to the garden year after year, here are 21 different perennials to consider introducing to your green patches this year.

But first! We begin with a cascading classic…

1. Aubrieta

Add a fantastic splash of colour to your garden with Aubrieta.

An excellent ground-cover plant that helps to squeeze out the weeds, Aubrieta Red tends to flower from April through to May.

Grouped together, the plant forms a beautiful carpet when planted close together of colour in your garden.

2. Helianthemum

A plant known by many names, Helianthemum, also known as Frostweed or Rock Rose is part of the Cistaceae family of plants (a rather large family at over 100!).

Growing to offer excellent ground cover, beat the weeds with a bushy evergreen shrub you will enjoy year after year.

3. Sedum Spurium

Sedum Spurium has a nickname that would not be out of place in a certain hit HBO television series!

Often known as ‘Dragon’s Blood’, this creeper bursts into vivid colour during the summer months.

The perfect solution if looking for some ground cover, ‘Dragon’s Blood’ is also well suited for rockeries.

4. Cerastium

Brightening up dull spaces in the garden, white-flowered Cerastium grow a wonderful cover that lasts from spring into the autumn months.

5. Dianthus Deltoids

Also known as ‘Maiden Pink’, Dianthus Deltoids is an excellent evergreen perennial.

Native to parts of Asia and Europe, the plant grows beautiful flowers and is another useful deterrent against weeds.

6. Dwarf Asters

Bright, adding refreshing colour, planting Dwarf Aster Alpinus in your garden brings a stem or two of glamour and style to your garden.

7. White Feather

Sprouting big, pure white leaves from the closing chapters of spring into early summer, Hosta White Feather is a perennial that grows gracefully with age.

Plant leaves gradually evolve, developing striking green streaks as time wears on.

8. Fire and Ice

Another spectacular entry from the Hosta variety, Fire and Ice has even earned a seal of approval from The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Adding some enchanting colour to the garden, Fire and Ice grows lavender coloured flowers skirted by white leaves with green edges.

9. Lakeside Cha Cha

Let us Cha Cha along to our next entry, shall we?

One from the Hosta family, Lakeside Cha Cha produces lovely bright yellow foliage.

Tending to flower from July through to August, Lakeside Cha Cha is suited for anywhere in the garden, including those tricky spots that the sun struggles to reach.

10. Wide Brim

Spreading out in the garden like a magnificent hat, Wide Brim commands the centre of attention.

Excellent border and container solutions, Wide Brim are at their best from July until August.

11. Halcyon

Halycon is known for their deep blue leaves.

Another designer from the Hosta family, Halycon also produce light lavender (tinged with Grey) bell-shaped flowers.

12. Campanula Portenschlagiana

Another perennial holding the RHS Award of Garden Merit, Campanula Portenschlagiana originate from Croatia, high up in the Dalmatian Mountains.

Flowering the mid to late spring, Campanula Portenschlagiana are well suited for rock garden areas.

13. Iris Germanica Sultan’s Palace

Iris Germanica or ‘Bearded Iris’ are known for their thin, colourful leaves.

Producing lovely green foliage, Sultan’s Palace grows striking velvet orange-red flowers.

14. Hosta Whirlwind

Another RHS Garden Merit Award holder, Whirlwind have broad leaves that transform creamy white to a beautiful lime green colour.

15. Echinacea Vintage Wine

Returning year after year, Echinacea Vintage Wine is a bright and colourful option.

Developing a dazzling coneflower, Echinacea helps the local insect life as well, attracting bees.

16. Dwarf Lavender Munstead

A beautiful, bushy perennial solution for readers looking to add a little natural fragrance to their garden as well, consider Dwarf Lavender Munstead.

Ideal ground cover and for readers looking for a little screening, this plant is also an excellent border option, adding defined bands of stretching colour bringing a little structure to your green space.

17. Dwarf Lupins

Compact, low maintenance growing to produce colourful flower spikes, Dwarf Lupins are a lovely display option.

18. Rudbeckia Goldsturm

Growing dark yellow daisy-esque flowers, Rudbeckia Goldsturm or ‘Goldsturm’ are an excellent, long-lasting perennial option for readers searching for a little wow factor for their green patches.

19. Campanula Carpatica Alba

Beautiful, calming white, this classic flower is useful for pots, rock gardens or raised beds.

Understated, Campanula Carpatica Alba looks great for months.

20. Agapanthus Blue Peter

Producing lovely, large deep blue flowered heads, Blue Peter or the ‘African Lily’ is a wonderful source of nectar for insects.

Stretching out like long flutes, Blue Peter tends to be at its best during mid to late summer.

21. Primula Candelabra

Rising up to around 60cm, Primula Candelabra are a wonderful plant for readers looking to perk up their borders or rockeries.

Multiple flower arms grow in tight groups as the plant develops, resulting in a stylish tiered arrangement.

Find the right Perennial for you